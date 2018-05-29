EventSource implemented in node as a readable stream
npm install event-source-stream
var ess = require('event-source-stream')
ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update')
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('received event:', data)
})
Per default it will retry after 3s when the connection terminates. Change this by setting the
retry option
// no retries
ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update', {retry:false}).pipe(...)
// retry after 10s
ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update', {retry:10000}).pipe(...)
It also works in the browser using browserify
var ess = require('event-source-stream') // will use EventSource behind the scene
ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update')
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('recevied event in the browser', data)
})
MIT