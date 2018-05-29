EventSource implemented in node as a readable stream

npm install event-source-stream

Usage

var ess = require ( 'event-source-stream' ) ess( 'http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update' ) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'received event:' , data) })

Per default it will retry after 3s when the connection terminates. Change this by setting the retry option

ess( 'http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update' , { retry : false }).pipe(...) ess( 'http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update' , { retry : 10000 }).pipe(...)

Browser support

It also works in the browser using browserify

var ess = require ( 'event-source-stream' ) ess( 'http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update' ) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'recevied event in the browser' , data) })

License

MIT