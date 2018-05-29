openbase logo
event-source-stream

by Mathias Buus
1.6.0 (see all)

EventSource implemented in node and the browser as a readable stream

Overview

Downloads/wk

119

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

event-source-stream

EventSource implemented in node as a readable stream

npm install event-source-stream

build status dat

Usage

var ess = require('event-source-stream')

ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update')
  .on('data', function(data) {
    console.log('received event:', data)
  })

Per default it will retry after 3s when the connection terminates. Change this by setting the retry option

// no retries
ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update', {retry:false}).pipe(...)

// retry after 10s
ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update', {retry:10000}).pipe(...)

Browser support

It also works in the browser using browserify

var ess = require('event-source-stream') // will use EventSource behind the scene

ess('http://server-sent-events-demo.herokuapp.com/update')
  .on('data', function(data) {
    console.log('recevied event in the browser', data)
  })

License

MIT

