Exposes stats about the libuv default loop

Installation

npm install --save event-loop-stats

Usage

var eventLoopStats = require ( 'event-loop-stats' ); console .log( 'Stats' , eventLoopStats.sense());

This will print the following information:

Stats { max: 5 , min: 0 , sum: 10 , num: 5 }

Property insights

max : Maximum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last sense call .

: Maximum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last . min : Minimum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last sense call .

: Minimum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last . sum : Total number of milliseconds spent in the loop since last sense call .

: Total number of milliseconds spent in the loop since last . num : Total number of loops since last sense call .

Node version compatibility