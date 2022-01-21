Exposes stats about the libuv default loop
npm install --save event-loop-stats
var eventLoopStats = require('event-loop-stats');
console.log('Stats', eventLoopStats.sense());
This will print the following information:
Stats {
max: 5,
min: 0,
sum: 10,
num: 5
}
max: Maximum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last
sense call.
min: Minimum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last
sense call.
sum: Total number of milliseconds spent in the loop since last
sense call.
num: Total number of loops since last
sense call.
event-loop-stats depends on C++ extensions which are compiled when the
event-loop-stats module is installed. Compatibility information can be inspected via the Travis-CI build jobs.