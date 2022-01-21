openbase logo
event-loop-stats

by Ben Blackmore
1.3.0 (see all)

Exposes stats about the libuv default loop

npm
GitHub
Documentation
52.4K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

event-loop-stats

Exposes stats about the libuv default loop

Installation

npm install --save event-loop-stats

Usage

var eventLoopStats = require('event-loop-stats');
console.log('Stats', eventLoopStats.sense());

This will print the following information:

Stats {
  max: 5,
  min: 0,
  sum: 10,
  num: 5
}

Property insights

  • max: Maximum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last sense call.
  • min: Minimum number of milliseconds spent in a single loop since last sense call.
  • sum: Total number of milliseconds spent in the loop since last sense call.
  • num: Total number of loops since last sense call.

Node version compatibility

event-loop-stats depends on C++ extensions which are compiled when the event-loop-stats module is installed. Compatibility information can be inspected via the Travis-CI build jobs.

