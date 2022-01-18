openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

event-loop-spinner

by snyk
2.1.0 (see all)

Centralised event loop spinning

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98.9K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

event-loop-spinner

Tiny helper to prevent blocking Node.js event loop.

Example

import { eventLoopSpinner } from 'event-loop-spinner';
async function cpuIntensiveOperationHandler(hugeArray) {
  for (const item of hugeArray) {
    // ...
    if (eventLoopSpinner.isStarving()) {
      await eventLoopSpinner.spin();
    }
  }
}

Reading

Node.js: How even quick async functions can block the Event-Loop, starve I/O

How does this help?

Node can only run one bit of JS at a time. While it is running this bit of JS, it does nothing else. It doesn't fire timers. It doesn't accept TCP connections from clients.

In fact, Node doesn't even do these things when it finishes running one bit of JS. It prefers to immediately run the next bit of JS. It does this for "a while".

This gives you two amazingly powerful ways to shoot yourself in the foot; it's great! Just like C++.

That is, if some node process either:

  • contains some JS code which runs for "too long", or
  • handles too many concurrent work items, resulting in lots of JS to run,

..then it won't handle network requests, or let anyone else do any JS. This can result in the application appearing unresponsive for seconds or minutes. (Yes, we really see minutes.)

event-loop-spinner masks this problem. The spin() method allows Node to stop running this JS function, and its friends, and do some other JS, or do some IO. This significantly shortens the time before more networking is done (i.e. a response is sent to a client), and/or other people's JS is run, improving responsiveness.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial