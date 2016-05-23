openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
elm

event-loop-monitor

by Oleg Elifantiev
0.2.0 (see all)

NodeJS event loop latency monitor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-event-loop-monitor

NodeJS event loop latency monitor

Installation

npm install event-loop-monitor --save

Usage

var monitor = require('event-loop-monitor');

// data event will fire every 4 seconds
monitor.on('data', function(latency) {
  console.log(latency); // { p50: 1026, p90: 1059, p95: 1076, p99: 1110, p100: 1260 }   
});

monitor.resume(); // to start measuring

// later...
monitor.stop(); // to stop measuring

What does it mean?

In example above this means that in last 4 seconds 50% of events is "late" by 1025 microseconds (1.025ms), 90% is late by 1059 microseconds (1.059ms) and so on.

CHANGELOG

0.1.0

Removed .unref() from scanning interval. From now on, module will hold process running, until .stop() is called.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial