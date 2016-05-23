NodeJS event loop latency monitor

Installation

npm install event- loop -monitor

Usage

var monitor = require ( 'event-loop-monitor' ); monitor.on( 'data' , function ( latency ) { console .log(latency); }); monitor.resume(); monitor.stop();

What does it mean?

In example above this means that in last 4 seconds 50% of events is "late" by 1025 microseconds (1.025ms), 90% is late by 1059 microseconds (1.059ms) and so on.

CHANGELOG