NodeJS event loop latency monitor
npm install event-loop-monitor --save
var monitor = require('event-loop-monitor');
// data event will fire every 4 seconds
monitor.on('data', function(latency) {
console.log(latency); // { p50: 1026, p90: 1059, p95: 1076, p99: 1110, p100: 1260 }
});
monitor.resume(); // to start measuring
// later...
monitor.stop(); // to stop measuring
In example above this means that in last 4 seconds 50% of events is "late" by 1025 microseconds (1.025ms), 90% is late by 1059 microseconds (1.059ms) and so on.
Removed
.unref() from scanning interval. From now on, module will hold process running, until
.stop() is called.