#event-loop-lag

Measures Node.js event loop lag.

var interval = 1000 ; var lag = require ( 'event-loop-lag' )(interval); console .log( 'event loop lag is %d' , lag());

event-loop-lag accepts a number of milliseconds representing how often to refresh the event loop lag measurement and returns a function you can call to receive the latest lag measurement in milliseconds.

var lag = require ( 'event-loop-lag' )( 1000 ); var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var app = koa(); app.use( function *( next ) { if ( '/lag' == this .url) this .body = lag() + ' milliseconds' ; else yield next; })

Installation

npm install event- loop -lag

Development

running tests

make test runs tests

runs tests make test-cov runs tests + test coverage

runs tests + test coverage make open-cov opens test coverage results in your browser

verbose logging

event-loop-lag supports the debug module for help during development. Enable verbose logging by setting your DEBUG env variable like so:

DEBUG =event-loop-lag* npm test

License

MIT