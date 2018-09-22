openbase logo
event-lite

by Yusuke Kawasaki
0.1.2

event-lite.js - Light-weight EventEmitter (less than 1KB when minified)

Readme

event-lite.js npm version Build Status

Light-weight EventEmitter (less than 1KB when gzipped)

Usage

var EventLite = require("event-lite");

function MyClass() {...}             // your class

EventLite.mixin(MyClass.prototype);  // import event methods

var obj = new MyClass();
obj.on("foo", function(v) {...});    // add event listener
obj.once("bar", function(v) {...});  // add one-time event listener
obj.emit("foo", v);                  // dispatch event
obj.emit("bar", v);                  // dispatch another event
obj.off("foo");                      // remove event listener

Node.js

npm install event-lite --save

Browsers

<script src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kawanet/event-lite/master/dist/event-lite.min.js"></script>

TypeScript

import EventLite = require("event-lite");

class MyClass() extends EventLite {
    // your class
}

const obj = new MyClass();
obj.on("foo", v => {...});           // add event listener
obj.once("bar", v => {...});         // add one-time event listener
obj.emit("foo", v);                  // dispatch event
obj.emit("bar", v);                  // dispatch another event
obj.off("foo");                      // remove event listener

Repository

Documentation

See Also

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-2018 Yusuke Kawasaki

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

