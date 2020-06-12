EventIterator: convert any JS event emitter to async iterators

EventIterator is a small module that greatly simplifies converting event emitters, event targets, and similar objects into EcmaScript async iterators. It works in browser and Node.js environments.

As a bonus you get utility functions:

subscribe to subscribe to events on a DOM event target with an async iterator

to subscribe to events on a DOM event target with an async iterator stream to consume data from a Node.js readable stream as an async iterator

Basic examples

For client-side browser events:

import "core-js/es7/symbol" import {subscribe} from "event-iterator" const element = document .querySelector( "a.example" ) for await ( const click of subscribe.call(element, "click" )) { }

For server-side Node.js events:

import "core-js/es7/symbol" import {stream} from "event-iterator" const file = require ( "fs" ).createReadStream( "example-file" ) for await ( const chunk of stream.call(file)) { }

Advanced examples

Let's look at how subscribe() and stream() are implemented.

For client-side browser events:

import "core-js/es7/symbol" import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator" export function subscribe ( event, options ) { return new EventIterator( ( {push} ) => { this .addEventListener(event, push, options) return () => this .removeEventListener(event, push, options) } ) }

For server-side Node.js events:

import "core-js/es7/symbol" import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator" export function stream ( ) { return new EventIterator( queue => { this .addListener( "data" , queue.push) this .addListener( "close" , queue.stop) this .addListener( "error" , queue.fail) queue.on( "highWater" , () => this .pause()) queue.on( "lowWater" , () => this .resume()) return () => { this .removeListener( "data" , queue.push) this .removeListener( "close" , queue.stop) this .removeListener( "error" , queue.fail) this .destroy() } } ) }

Backpressure

If you cannot reasonably consume all emitted events with your async iterator; the internal EventIterator queue can fill up indefinitely.

A warning will be emitted when the queue reaches the high water mark (100 items by default).

However, if you are able to control the event stream then you can listen to the highWater , and lowWater events to exert backpressure.

When these events are emitted can be changed or disabled by setting highWaterMark and lowWaterMark in the options of the EventIterator constructor.

import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator" const eventIterator = new EventIterator( ( {push, on} ) => { const file = require ( "fs" ).createReadStream( "example-file" ) file.on( "data" , push) on( "highWater" , () => file.pause()) on( "lowWater" , () => file.resume()) return () => file.removeListener( "data" , push) }, { highWaterMark : 10 , lowWaterMark : 5 } )

API specification

Create a new event iterator with new EventIterator(listen) . This object implements the async iterator protocol by having a Symbol.asyncIterator property.

Note: you must set up any Symbol.asyncIterator polyfills before importing EventIterator .

The listen handler is called every time a new iterator is created to set up your event listeners. The optional remove handler is called when the event listeners need to be removed. The listen handler returns the remove handler, making it easy to call addListener / removeListener or similar functions.

Type definitions:

export interface Queue<T> { push(value: T): void stop(): void fail(error: Error ): void on(event: "highWater" | "lowWater" , fn: () => void ) } export type RemoveHandler = () => void export type ListenHandler<T> = ( queue: Queue<T> ) => void | RemoveHandler interface EventIteratorOptions = { highWaterMark?: number , lowWaterMark?: number , } class EventIterator<T> { constructor ( ListenHandler<T>, options?: EventIteratorOptions ) [Symbol.asyncIterator]( ): AsyncIterator<T> }

Background

The EventIterator class is an adapter to transform any browser or Node.js event emitter into an async iterator that iterates over events.

Imagine you have a bunch of text files and in Node.js and you want to decide whether they are longer or shorter than a certain number of lines. The files should not be binary to avoid cluttering the results. To be more specific, we want a function that will:

return true if the number of lines is 1000 or greater

if the number of lines is 1000 or greater return false if the number of lines is less than 1000

if the number of lines is less than 1000 throw an exception if the file appears to be binary (contains NULL bytes)

returns as quickly as possible

conserves memory by not reading entire files at once

A naive solution would look like this:

function countLines ( buffer ) { const str = buffer.toString() if (str.match( "\0" )) throw new Error ( "Binary file!" ) return (str.match( /

/g ) || []).length } function isLongTextFile ( file ) { let lines = 1 return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { file.on( "data" , chunk => { lines += countLines(chunk) }) file.on( "end" , () => { resolve(lines >= 1000 ) }) file.on( "error" , err => { reject(err) }) }) } isLongTextFile(fs.createReadStream( "..." )).then( console .log)

Unfortunately, this solution has some problems:

the entire file is read even if the file is way longer than 1000 lines

the entire file is read even if an exception occurs (a NULL byte was found)

multiple exceptions can be thrown if NULL bytes are found in multiple chunks

So we improve our solution, and we arrive at something like this:

function isLongTextFile ( file ) { let lines = 1 const isLong = n => n >= 1000 return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { file.on( "data" , chunk => { try { lines += countLines(chunk) if (isLong(lines)) { file.close() resolve( true ) } } catch (err) { file.destroy() reject(err) } }) file.on( "end" , () => { resolve(isLong(lines)) }) file.on( "error" , err => { reject(err) }) }) } isLongTextFile(fs.createReadStream( "..." )).then( console .log)

This works and we're happy to have solved the problem!

But what if there were a nicer way to do this? Async iterators sure seem like a nice fit for this problem. They are a stage 3 EcmaScript proposal and can be used by using TypeScript or Babel.

A similar solution using async iterators could look like this:

function async isLongTextFile ( file ) { let lines = 1 for await ( const chunk of stream.call(file)) { lines += countLines(chunk) if (lines > 1000 ) return true } return false } isLongTextFile(fs.createReadStream( "..." )).then( console .log)

The question is: how do you create an async iterator from a readable stream? Conceptually they are very similar; they both:

can signal that a next value is available

can signal when the end has been reached

can emit an error, after which no new values will become available

Async iterators have a few additional advantages that translate in simpler code:

early returns and exceptions will stop the iterator and release resources

exceptions in the iterator and in calling code can be handled without additional boilerplate

So how do you transform a readble stream into an async iterator? With an EventIterator .

We can define the stream function above as:

import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator" function stream ( ) { return new EventIterator( ( { push, stop, fail } ) => { this .addListener( "data" , push) this .addListener( "end" , stop) this .addListener( "error" , fail) return () => { this .removeListener( "data" , push) this .removeListener( "end" , stop) this .removeListener( "error" , fail) this .destroy() } } ) }

The EventIterator takes care of:

conforming to the async iterator spec

returning placeholder promises to the async iterator if no value is available

queueing values when more data is ready than consumed by the iterator

installing callbacks to release resources so you can remove any listener handlers or do other cleanup

Why create an abstract EventIterator that requires you to define your own integration code? Several reasons:

the event emitters as defined by Node.js have a different API than the event targets as defined in the DOM

the events that you are interested in may have different names depending on your use case

you may want to specify custom behaviour when the iterator throws or returns early

Licensed under MIT license

Copyright (c) 2017-2020 Rolf Timmermans

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.