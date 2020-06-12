EventIterator is a small module that greatly simplifies converting event
emitters, event targets, and similar objects into EcmaScript async iterators. It
works in browser and Node.js environments.
As a bonus you get utility functions:
subscribe to subscribe to events on a DOM event target with an async iterator
stream to consume data from a Node.js readable stream as an async iterator
For client-side browser events:
import "core-js/es7/symbol" /* If necessary */
import {subscribe} from "event-iterator"
const element = document.querySelector("a.example")
for await (const click of subscribe.call(element, "click")) {
/* Asynchronously iterate over click events on the element. */
}
For server-side Node.js events:
import "core-js/es7/symbol" /* If necessary */
import {stream} from "event-iterator"
const file = require("fs").createReadStream("example-file")
for await (const chunk of stream.call(file)) {
/* Asynchronously iterate over buffer chunks read from file. */
}
Let's look at how
subscribe() and
stream() are implemented.
For client-side browser events:
import "core-js/es7/symbol" /* If necessary */
import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator"
export function subscribe(event, options) {
/* "this" refers to a DOM event target. */
return new EventIterator(
({push}) => {
this.addEventListener(event, push, options)
return () => this.removeEventListener(event, push, options)
}
)
}
For server-side Node.js events:
import "core-js/es7/symbol" /* If necessary */
import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator"
export function stream() {
/* "this" refers to a Node.js readable stream. */
return new EventIterator(
queue => {
this.addListener("data", queue.push)
this.addListener("close", queue.stop)
this.addListener("error", queue.fail)
queue.on("highWater", () => this.pause())
queue.on("lowWater", () => this.resume())
return () => {
this.removeListener("data", queue.push)
this.removeListener("close", queue.stop)
this.removeListener("error", queue.fail)
this.destroy()
}
}
)
}
If you cannot reasonably consume all emitted events with your async iterator;
the internal
EventIterator queue can fill up indefinitely.
A warning will be emitted when the queue reaches the high water mark (100 items by default).
However, if you are able to control the event stream then you can listen to the
highWater, and
lowWater events to exert backpressure.
When these events are emitted can be changed or disabled by setting
highWaterMark and
lowWaterMark in the options of the
EventIterator
constructor.
import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator"
const eventIterator = new EventIterator(
({push, on}) => {
const file = require("fs").createReadStream("example-file")
file.on("data", push)
on("highWater", () => file.pause())
on("lowWater", () => file.resume())
return () => file.removeListener("data", push)
},
{highWaterMark: 10, lowWaterMark: 5}
)
Create a new event iterator with
new EventIterator(listen). This
object implements the async iterator protocol by having a
Symbol.asyncIterator
property.
Note: you must set up any
Symbol.asyncIterator polyfills before importing
EventIterator.
The
listen handler is called every time a new iterator is created to set up
your event listeners. The optional
remove handler is called when the event
listeners need to be removed. The
listen handler returns the
remove
handler, making it easy to call
addListener/
removeListener or similar
functions.
Type definitions:
export interface Queue<T> {
push(value: T): void
stop(): void
fail(error: Error): void
on(event: "highWater" | "lowWater", fn: () => void)
}
export type RemoveHandler = () => void
export type ListenHandler<T> = (queue: Queue<T>) => void | RemoveHandler
/* High water mark defaults to 100. Set to undefined to disable warnings. */
interface EventIteratorOptions = {
highWaterMark?: number,
lowWaterMark?: number,
}
class EventIterator<T> {
constructor(ListenHandler<T>, options?: EventIteratorOptions)
[Symbol.asyncIterator](): AsyncIterator<T>
}
The
EventIterator class is an adapter to transform any browser or Node.js
event emitter into an async iterator that iterates over events.
Imagine you have a bunch of text files and in Node.js and you want to decide whether they are longer or shorter than a certain number of lines. The files should not be binary to avoid cluttering the results. To be more specific, we want a function that will:
true if the number of lines is 1000 or greater
false if the number of lines is less than 1000
A naive solution would look like this:
function countLines(buffer) {
const str = buffer.toString()
if (str.match("\0")) throw new Error("Binary file!")
return (str.match(/\n/g) || []).length
}
function isLongTextFile(file) {
let lines = 1
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
file.on("data", chunk => {
lines += countLines(chunk)
})
file.on("end", () => {
resolve(lines >= 1000)
})
file.on("error", err => {
reject(err)
})
})
}
isLongTextFile(fs.createReadStream("...")).then(console.log)
Unfortunately, this solution has some problems:
So we improve our solution, and we arrive at something like this:
function isLongTextFile(file) {
let lines = 1
const isLong = n => n >= 1000
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
file.on("data", chunk => {
try {
lines += countLines(chunk)
if (isLong(lines)) {
file.close()
resolve(true)
}
} catch (err) {
file.destroy()
reject(err)
}
})
file.on("end", () => {
resolve(isLong(lines))
})
file.on("error", err => {
reject(err)
})
})
}
isLongTextFile(fs.createReadStream("...")).then(console.log)
This works and we're happy to have solved the problem!
But what if there were a nicer way to do this? Async iterators sure seem like a nice fit for this problem. They are a stage 3 EcmaScript proposal and can be used by using TypeScript or Babel.
A similar solution using async iterators could look like this:
function async isLongTextFile(file) {
let lines = 1
for await (const chunk of stream.call(file)) { // or file::stream()
lines += countLines(chunk)
if (lines > 1000) return true
}
return false
}
isLongTextFile(fs.createReadStream("...")).then(console.log)
The question is: how do you create an async iterator from a readable stream? Conceptually they are very similar; they both:
Async iterators have a few additional advantages that translate in simpler code:
So how do you transform a readble stream into an async iterator? With an
EventIterator.
We can define the
stream function above as:
import {EventIterator} from "event-iterator"
function stream() {
return new EventIterator(
({ push, stop, fail }) => {
this.addListener("data", push)
this.addListener("end", stop)
this.addListener("error", fail)
return () => {
this.removeListener("data", push)
this.removeListener("end", stop)
this.removeListener("error", fail)
this.destroy()
}
}
)
}
The
EventIterator takes care of:
Why create an abstract
EventIterator that requires you to define your own
integration code? Several reasons:
