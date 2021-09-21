Event Hooks Webpack Plugin

This webpack plugin is similar to webpack-shell-plugin but this allows you to execute arbitrary JavaScript instead of commands on any event hook that is exposed by the Webpack compiler.

Installation

npm install event-hooks-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Synchronous usage

const EventHooksPlugin = require ( 'event-hooks-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new EventHooksPlugin({ eventName : () => { } }) ] };

Asynchronous usage

Callbacks

const EventHooksPlugin = require ( 'event-hooks-webpack-plugin' ); const { CallbackTask } = require ( 'event-hooks-webpack-plugin/lib/tasks' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new EventHooksPlugin({ eventName : new CallbackTask( ( compiler, callback ) => { callback(); }) }) ] };

Promises

const EventHooksPlugin = require ( 'event-hooks-webpack-plugin' ); const { PromiseTask } = require ( 'event-hooks-webpack-plugin/lib/tasks' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new EventHooksPlugin({ eventName : new PromiseTask( async () => { }) }) ] };

Options

The plugin consumes an object with webpack compiler event hook names (e.g. run , compile , or done ) as keys and functions or task classes as values.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.