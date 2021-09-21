This webpack plugin is similar to
webpack-shell-plugin but this allows you to execute arbitrary JavaScript instead of commands on any event hook that is exposed by the Webpack compiler.
npm install event-hooks-webpack-plugin --save-dev
const EventHooksPlugin = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new EventHooksPlugin({
eventName: () => {
// ...
}
})
]
};
const EventHooksPlugin = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin');
const { CallbackTask } = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin/lib/tasks');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new EventHooksPlugin({
eventName: new CallbackTask((compiler, callback) => {
// ...
callback();
})
})
]
};
const EventHooksPlugin = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin');
const { PromiseTask } = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin/lib/tasks');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new EventHooksPlugin({
eventName: new PromiseTask(async () => {
// ...
})
})
]
};
The plugin consumes an object with webpack compiler event hook names (e.g.
run,
compile, or
done) as keys and functions or task classes as values.