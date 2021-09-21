openbase logo
ehw

event-hooks-webpack-plugin

by Cas Cornelissen
2.2.0 (see all)

Event hooks plugin for webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Event Hooks Webpack Plugin

npm npm license

This webpack plugin is similar to webpack-shell-plugin but this allows you to execute arbitrary JavaScript instead of commands on any event hook that is exposed by the Webpack compiler.

Installation

npm install event-hooks-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Synchronous usage

const EventHooksPlugin = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new EventHooksPlugin({
            eventName: () => {
                // ...
            }
        })
    ]
};

Asynchronous usage

Callbacks

const EventHooksPlugin = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin');
const { CallbackTask } = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin/lib/tasks');

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new EventHooksPlugin({
            eventName: new CallbackTask((compiler, callback) => {
                // ...
                callback();
            })
        })
    ]
};

Promises

const EventHooksPlugin = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin');
const { PromiseTask } = require('event-hooks-webpack-plugin/lib/tasks');

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new EventHooksPlugin({
            eventName: new PromiseTask(async () => {
                // ...
            })
        })
    ]
};

Options

The plugin consumes an object with webpack compiler event hook names (e.g. run, compile, or done) as keys and functions or task classes as values.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

