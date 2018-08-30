A small event emitter library. Works in the browser and in Node. Can be used with es6 inheritance or as stand-alone lib.
Inspired by the tiny-emitter package on npm.
For more information you can see jsdoc info in
index.es6 file.
Very simply applies to express.
Node
npm install event-emitter-es6 --save
Browser
bower install event-emitter-es6 --save
<script src="bower_components/event-emitter-es6/dist/event-emitter.min.js"></script>
or apply via express
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
<... your code here ...>
app.use( require('event-emitter-es6/router') );
<script src="event-emitter-es6/event-emitter.min.js"></script>
Node
var EventEmitter = require('event-emitter-es6');
var emitter = new Emitter();
emitter.on('some-event', function listener1 (param1, param2, param3) {
console.info('listener1', param1, param2, param3);
});
emitter.on('some-event', function listener2 (param1, param2, param3) {
console.info('listener2', param1, param2, param3);
});
emitter.emit('some-event', 'some-val1', 'some-val2', 'some-val3');
Browser
var emitter = new EventEmitter();
emitter.on('some-event', function listener1 (param1, param2, param3) {
console.info('listener1', param1, param2, param3);
});
emitter.on('some-event', function listener2 (param1, param2, param3) {
console.info('listener2', param1, param2, param3);
});
emitter.emit('some-event', 'some-val1', 'some-val2', 'some-val3');
ES6
class SomeEmittingClass extends EventEmitter {
constructor() {
super();
}
fireExampleEvent() {
this.emit('some-event', 'some-val1', 'some-val2', 'some-val3');
}
}
var emittingInstance = new SomeEmittingClass();
emittingInstance.on('some-event', function listener1 (param1, param2, param3) {
console.info('listener1', param1, param2, param3);
});
emittingInstance.on('some-event', function listener2 (param1, param2, param3) {
console.info('listener2', param1, param2, param3);
});
emittingInstance.fireExampleEvent();
An option can be passed to constructor
opts - settings object for create event emitter
opts.emitDelay - delay in ms to emit event. If passed 0 - all events emits synchronously. By default = 10
opts.strictMode - when emit event with no listeners - fires error. By default = false
Completely destroys event emitter.
Subscribe to an event
event - the name of the event to subscribe to
callback - the function to call when event is emitted (for transfer context use bind method of Function.prototype)
Subscribe to an event only once
event - the name of the event to subscribe to
callback - the function to call when event is emitted (for transfer context use bind method of Function.prototype)
Unsubscribe from an event or all events. If no callback is provided, it unsubscribes you from all events.
event - the name of the event to unsubscribe from
callback - the function used when binding to the event. If you used function with bind method - must be passed the same function, that was getted after binding.
Trigger a named event
event - the event name to emit
arguments... - any number of arguments to pass to the event subscribers
Trigger a named event immediate (even the emitter was created as async instance)
event - the event name to emit
arguments... - any number of arguments to pass to the event subscribers
Build (Browserifies, and minifies)
npm install
npm run build
Test
npm install
npm run test