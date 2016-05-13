Allows to register subscribers and dispatch events across the application.
Install module:
npm install event-dispatch --save
Use typings to install all required definition dependencies.
typings install
ES6 features are used, so you may want to install es6-shim too:
npm install es6-shim --save
if you are building nodejs app, you may want to
require("es6-shim"); in your app.
or if you are building web app, you man want to add
<script src="path-to-shim/es6-shim.js"> on your page.
Simply create a class and put annotations on its methods:
import {EventSubscriber, On} from "event-dispatch";
@EventSubscriber()
export class UserEventSubscriber {
@On("onUserCreate")
onUserCreate(user: User) {
console.log("User " + user.name + " created!");
}
@On("onStatusUpdate")
updateUserStatus(status: string) {
console.log("New status: " + status);
}
}
Then use EventDispatcher class to dispatch events:
import {EventDispatcher} from "event-dispatch";
// note that all your subscribers must be imported somewhere in the app, so they are getting registered
// on node you can also require the whole directory using [require all](https://www.npmjs.com/package/require-all) package
import "./subscriber/UserEventSubscriber";
let eventDispatcher = new EventDispatcher();
eventDispatcher.dispatch("onUserCreate", new User("Johny"));
eventDispatcher.dispatch("onStatusUpdate", "hello world");
Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.