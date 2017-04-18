Tiny event helping JavaScript library.
Fires event with given
name, given scope and other parameters.
.) or slash (
/) separated
Returns: object array of returned values from the listeners. Array has two methods
.firstDefined() and
.lastDefined() to get first or last not
undefined value.
Internal method which gives you array of all event handlers that will be triggered by the given
name.
.) or slash (
/) separated
Returns: array array of event handlers
If for some reasons you don’t like default separators (
. or
/) you can specify yours
here. Be aware that if you pass a string longer than one character it will be treated as
a list of characters.
. or
/.
Binds given event handler with a given name. You can use wildcards “
*” for the names:
eve.on("*.under.*", f);
eve("mouse.under.floor"); // triggers f
Use eve to trigger the listener.
.) or slash (
/) separated, with optional wildcards
Returns: function returned function accepts a single numeric parameter that represents z-index of the handler. It is an optional feature and only used when you need to ensure that some subset of handlers will be invoked in a given order, despite of the order of assignment.
eve.on("mouse", eatIt)(2);
eve.on("mouse", scream);
eve.on("mouse", catchIt)(1);
This will ensure that
catchIt function will be called before
eatIt.
If you want to put your handler before non-indexed handlers, specify a negative value. Note: I assume most of the time you don’t need to worry about z-index, but it’s nice to have this feature “just in case”.
Returns function that will fire given event with optional arguments. Arguments that will be passed to the result function will be also concated to the list of final arguments.
el.onclick = eve.f("click", 1, 2);
eve.on("click", function (a, b, c) {
console.log(a, b, c); // 1, 2, [event object]
});
Returns: function possible event handler function
Is used inside an event handler to stop the event, preventing any subsequent listeners from firing.
Could be used inside event handler to figure out actual name of the event.
Returns: string name of the event, if
subname is not specified
or
Returns: boolean
true, if current event’s name contains
subname
Could be used inside event handler to figure out actual name of the event.
Returns: array names of the event
Removes given function from the list of event listeners assigned to given name. If no arguments specified all the events will be cleared.
.) or slash (
/) separated, with optional wildcards
See eve.off
Binds given event handler with a given name to only run once then unbind itself.
eve.once("login", f);
eve("login"); // triggers f
eve("login"); // no listeners
Use eve to trigger the listener.
.) or slash (
/) separated, with optional wildcards
Returns: function same return function as eve.on
Current version of the library.