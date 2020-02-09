evalmd

Write javascript in your markdown & execute it. I wanted a way of making sure the javscript that I write in markdown was valid and worked, not only for my own sake, but to ensure the examples and code provided was valid for others to reliably refer to.

Usage

evalmd will scan a markdown file searching for a javascript code declaration, all of them are gathered then the string sent to eval .

`` `javascript ` ``

or

`` `js ` ``

Options

evalmd - Evaluate the javascript in markdown files Options: - i, -- include Includes prevented blocks [ default: false ] - P, --prevent Prevent code from being evaluated [ default: false ] - b, --block Change the scope to block level [ default: false ] - o, --output Output js [ choices: false , true , "preserve" , "concat" , "preserveAlter" , "concatAlter" ] [ default: false ] - n, --nonstop Runs all files regardless if error [ default: false ] - s, --silent Silence `evalmd` logging [ default: false ] - u, --uniform Does not use absolute urls when error logging [ default: false ] - D, --debug Debug Output [ default: false ] - h, --help Show help [boolean] - -path Prefix local module with path [ default : "./"] - -package Th path of a package.json [ default: "./package.json" ] - -version Show version number [boolean] - d, --delimeter [ default: false ] Examples: evalmd <file(s)> Evaluate file(s) evalmd <file(s)> -n Evaluate file(s) uninterrupted evalmd <file(s)> -b Evaluate block(s) evalmd <file(s)> -bn Evaluate block(s) uninterrupted evalmd <file(s)> -Po Outputs js file(s) evalmd <file(s)> -Pio Outputs js file(s) with all block(s) (for linting) evalmd <file(s)> -Pob Outputs block(s) evalmd <file(s)> -Piob Outputs all blocks(s) (for linting)

Testing

Here is a bit of javascript that has an assertion at the end of it. The assertion will throw an error if the result of the .equal is invalid. This file is used as a test to see if evalmd is in working order.

var assert = require ( 'assert' ) var helloWorld = 'foo' assert.equal(helloWorld, 'foo' )

Here's another one:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ) var helloWorld = [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] assert.deepEqual(helloWorld, [ 'foo' , 'bar' ])

If you run this file using test-markdown it will exit with a status code of 0 , meaning no exceptions where thrown.

This overall provides a different way of sharing and explaining code, because it's much more formal then a complicated test file.

Install

Try it yourself by executing the command:

npm install evalmd -g evalmd ./readme.md

Current Module Definition

If the command is ran within a node module with a package.main and a package.name then that reference will be replaced throughout your code. For instance the following passes.

var evalmd = require ( 'evalmd' ) assert.equal( typeof evalmd, 'function' )

Prevent Eval Declaration

The preventEval declaration allows you to prevent a code block from being evaluated. There are two different ways of declaring a code block. One is to use an anchor . Here's an example:

[](#preventEval) `` `js module.exports = 'alpha-path' ` ``

When adding a preventEval declaration in this way the name of the file is the text content of the anchor. Another way to declare a block as a file is using a comment. Here's an example:

```js module . exports = 'alpha-path' ```

When the first line of a code block is a comment with the word preventEval in front the string after will be interpreted as the file.

Note. The match patterns for prevent eval and preventEval are case-insensitive. So pReVenTeVaL works just as well.

File Eval Declaration

The fileEval declaration allows you to define a code block as a file. There are two different ways of declaring a code block. One is to use an anchor tag with the href set to #fileEval . Here's an example:

This is the file [./alpha.js]( ```js module.exports = 'alpha-path' ```

When adding a fileEval declaration in this way the name of the file is the text content of the anchor. Another way to declare a block as a file is using a comment. Here's an example:

```js module . exports = 'alpha-path' ```

When the first line of a code block is a comment with the word fileEval in front the string after will be interpreted as the file.

Note. If any of the code blocks in a file contain a fileEval declaration then the entire file will be run as blockScope .

Note. The match patterns for file eval and fileEval are case-insensitive. So fILeEvAl works just as well.

Prepend Flag

If you want to run code from docs , and your javscript files are in the root directory, you can use the --prepend flag to prepend every local module reference with the value.

Let's say you run the command:

evalmd ./docs/my-document.md --prepend= '..'

And you have my-document.md with the conents:

`` `javascript var alpha = require('./alpha.js') ` ``

The prepend command will transform this code to this before it executes it.

`` `javascript var alpha = require('../alpha.js') ` ``

Note: it's a prepend path.join() string, and not a concatenated prepend.

Inspiration

I wanted a way of writing unit tests in markdown. I've been playing around with things like yamadapc/jsdoctest which parses JSDoc declarations looking for @example keywords in source code and creates a test based on them.

Todo