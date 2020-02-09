evalmd
Write javascript in your markdown & execute it. I wanted a way of making sure the javscript that I write in markdown was valid and worked, not only for my own sake, but to ensure the examples and code provided was valid for others to reliably refer to.
evalmd will scan a markdown file searching for a javascript code declaration, all of them are gathered then the string sent to
eval.
```javascript
```
or
```js
```
evalmd - Evaluate the javascript in markdown files
Options:
-i, --include Includes prevented blocks [default: false]
-P, --prevent Prevent code from being evaluated [default: false]
-b, --block Change the scope to block level [default: false]
-o, --output Output js [choices: false, true, "preserve", "concat", "preserveAlter", "concatAlter"] [default: false]
-n, --nonstop Runs all files regardless if error [default: false]
-s, --silent Silence `evalmd` logging [default: false]
-u, --uniform Does not use absolute urls when error logging [default: false]
-D, --debug Debug Output [default: false]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
--path Prefix local module with path [default: "./"]
--package Th path of a package.json [default: "./package.json"]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-d, --delimeter [default: false]
Examples:
evalmd <file(s)> Evaluate file(s)
evalmd <file(s)> -n Evaluate file(s) uninterrupted
evalmd <file(s)> -b Evaluate block(s)
evalmd <file(s)> -bn Evaluate block(s) uninterrupted
evalmd <file(s)> -Po Outputs js file(s)
evalmd <file(s)> -Pio Outputs js file(s) with all block(s) (for linting)
evalmd <file(s)> -Pob Outputs block(s)
evalmd <file(s)> -Piob Outputs all blocks(s) (for linting)
Here is a bit of javascript that has an assertion at the end of it. The assertion will throw an error if the result of the
.equal is invalid. This file is used as a test to see if
evalmd is in working order.
var assert = require('assert')
var helloWorld = 'foo'
assert.equal(helloWorld, 'foo')
Here's another one:
var assert = require('assert')
var helloWorld = ['foo', 'bar']
assert.deepEqual(helloWorld, ['foo', 'bar'])
If you run this file using
test-markdown it will exit with a status code of
0, meaning no exceptions where thrown.
This overall provides a different way of sharing and explaining code, because it's much more formal then a complicated test file.
Try it yourself by executing the command:
npm install evalmd -g
evalmd ./readme.md
If the command is ran within a node module with a
package.main and a
package.name then that reference will be replaced throughout your code. For instance the following passes.
var evalmd = require('evalmd')
assert.equal(typeof evalmd, 'function')
The
preventEval declaration allows you to prevent a code block from being evaluated. There are two different ways of declaring a code block. One is to use an
anchor. Here's an example:
[](#preventEval)
```js
module.exports = 'alpha-path'
```
When adding a
preventEval declaration in this way the name of the file is the
text content of the anchor. Another way to declare a block as a file is using a comment. Here's an example:
```js
// preventEval
module.exports = 'alpha-path'
```
When the first line of a code block is a comment with the word
preventEval in front the string after will be interpreted as the file.
Note. The match patterns for
prevent evaland
preventEvalare case-insensitive. So
pReVenTeVaLworks just as well.
The
fileEval declaration allows you to define a code block as a file. There are two different ways of declaring a code block. One is to use an
anchor tag with the
href set to
#fileEval. Here's an example:
This is the file [./alpha.js](#fileEval).
```js
module.exports = 'alpha-path'
```
When adding a
fileEval declaration in this way the name of the file is the
text content of the anchor. Another way to declare a block as a file is using a comment. Here's an example:
```js
// fileEval ./alpha.js
module.exports = 'alpha-path'
```
When the first line of a code block is a comment with the word
fileEval in front the string after will be interpreted as the file.
Note. If any of the code blocks in a file contain a
fileEvaldeclaration then the entire file will be run as
blockScope.
Note. The match patterns for
file evaland
fileEvalare case-insensitive. So
fILeEvAlworks just as well.
If you want to run code from
docs, and your javscript files are in the root directory, you can use the
--prepend flag to prepend every local module reference with the value.
Let's say you run the command:
evalmd ./docs/my-document.md --prepend='..'
And you have
my-document.md with the conents:
```javascript
var alpha = require('./alpha.js')
```
The prepend command will transform this code to this before it executes it.
```javascript
var alpha = require('../alpha.js')
```
Note: it's a prepend
path.join()string, and not a concatenated prepend.
I wanted a way of writing unit tests in markdown. I've been playing around with things like
yamadapc/jsdoctest which parses
JSDoc declarations looking for
@example keywords in source code and creates a test based on them.
