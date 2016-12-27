A JavaScript interpreter written in JavaScript.
You might be working in a JavaScript environment where
eval() isn't
allowed (and you have a genuinely good reason why you want to use it).
Maybe this'll slip under the radar. You could also extend this to make
it execute ES6 code in an ES5 environment. PRs welcome!
Most of the heavy lifting is done by acorn, a JavaScript parser written in JavaScript. eval.js converts the AST it generates into JavaScript function closures, which when run execute the whole program.
It's also possible to use eval.js with esprima.
This npm package comes with a REPL which allows you to experiment with it. It's easy to install and use:
marten@procyon:~/git/evaljs$ npm install -g evaljs
marten@procyon:~/git/evaljs$ evaljs
> 1 + 1
2
> new Error('Hello World!')
[Error: Hello World!]
> throw new Error('Hello World!')
Error: Hello World!
at newWithArgs (/home/marten/git/evaljs/index.js:255:10)
at /home/marten/git/evaljs/index.js:249:12
at Array.0 (/home/marten/git/evaljs/index.js:581:11)
at /home/marten/git/evaljs/index.js:466:31
at REPLServer.repl.start.eval (/home/marten/git/evaljs/bin/evaljs:12:34)
at repl.js:249:20
at REPLServer.repl.start.eval (/home/marten/git/evaljs/bin/evaljs:14:7)
at Interface.<anonymous> (repl.js:239:12)
at Interface.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:95:17)
at Interface._onLine (readline.js:202:10)
> marten@procyon:~/git/evaljs$
evaljs.evaluate(code)
A drop in alternative for
window.eval().
new evaljs.Environment([scopesOrGlobalObject])
Generates a new JS Environment to 'run' code in. The argument can be
one of the following:
require(),
exports, and
module.)
A JS Environment has the following properties:
env.gen(node): Takes either the result of acorn's
parse()
method (an AST), or a JS string containing source code. This
AST/code will be converted into a function that, when run, executes
the AST/code passed in and returns the result.
env.DEBUG: When set to
true, evaljs will write debug
information to stdout.
16.3kB min+gzip
ISC
No labeled statements; no nice error handling (although there is a
DEBUG option). There are probably bugs. That said, it can run itself
and acorn, so its supported subset of JS is usable. PRs containing
improvements welcome!
Not sure. I only tested with small snippets so far in Node.js, for which the speed difference isn't notable. But it's probably slow.
eval.js is written by Marten de Vries. Maintained by Jason Huggins. Credits for the original idea go to closure-interpreter.