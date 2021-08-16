openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eva

eval

by Pierre Curto
0.1.6 (see all)

Evaluate node require() module content directly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

228K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Eval

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Eval - require() for module content!

Overview

This module is a simple way to evaluate a module content in the same way as require() but without loading it from a file. Effectively, it mimicks the javascript evil eval function but leverages Node's VM module instead.

Benefits

Why would you be using the eval module over the nativerequire? Most of the time require is fine but in some situations, I have found myself wishing for the following:

  • Ability to supply a context to a module
  • Ability to load the module file(s) from non node standard places

Or simply to leverage JavaScript's eval but with sandboxing.

Download

It is published on node package manager (npm). To install, do:

npm install eval

Usage

var _eval = require('eval')
var res = _eval(content /*, filename, scope, includeGlobals */)

The following options are available:

  • content (String): the content to be evaluated
  • filename (String): optional dummy name to be given (used in stacktraces)
  • scope (Object): scope properties are provided as variables to the content
  • includeGlobals (Boolean): allow/disallow global variables (and require) to be supplied to the content (default=false)

Examples

var _eval = require('eval')
var res = _eval('var x = 123; exports.x = x')
// => res === { x: 123 }

res = _eval('module.exports = function () { return 123 }')
// => res() === 123

res = _eval('module.exports = require("events")', true)
// => res === require('events')

res = _eval('exports.x = process', true)
// => res.x === process

License

Here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

node-eval:zap: Evaluate CommonJS modules content directly like node does in require() and more
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
16K
not
notevilEvalulate javascript like the built-in javascript eval() method but safely.
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
4K
es
eval-slaveDead simple node js evaluator controlled by process input
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial