Eval - require() for module content!

Overview

This module is a simple way to evaluate a module content in the same way as require() but without loading it from a file. Effectively, it mimicks the javascript evil eval function but leverages Node's VM module instead.

Benefits

Why would you be using the eval module over the native require ? Most of the time require is fine but in some situations, I have found myself wishing for the following:

Ability to supply a context to a module

Ability to load the module file(s) from non node standard places

Or simply to leverage JavaScript's eval but with sandboxing.

Download

It is published on node package manager (npm). To install, do:

npm install eval

Usage

var _eval = require ( 'eval' ) var res = _eval(content )

The following options are available:

content ( String ): the content to be evaluated

( ): the content to be evaluated filename ( String ): optional dummy name to be given (used in stacktraces)

( ): optional dummy name to be given (used in stacktraces) scope ( Object ): scope properties are provided as variables to the content

( ): scope properties are provided as variables to the content includeGlobals (Boolean): allow/disallow global variables (and require) to be supplied to the content (default=false)

Examples

var _eval = require ( 'eval' ) var res = _eval( 'var x = 123; exports.x = x' ) res = _eval( 'module.exports = function () { return 123 }' ) res = _eval( 'module.exports = require("events")' , true ) res = _eval( 'exports.x = process' , true )

License

