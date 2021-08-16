This module is a simple way to evaluate a module content in the same way as require() but without loading it from a file. Effectively, it mimicks the javascript evil
eval function but leverages Node's VM module instead.
Why would you be using the
eval module over the native
require? Most of the time
require is fine but in some situations, I have found myself wishing for the following:
Or simply to leverage JavaScript's
eval but with sandboxing.
It is published on node package manager (npm). To install, do:
npm install eval
var _eval = require('eval')
var res = _eval(content /*, filename, scope, includeGlobals */)
The following options are available:
content (String): the content to be evaluated
filename (String): optional dummy name to be given (used in stacktraces)
scope (Object): scope properties are provided as variables to the content
includeGlobals (Boolean): allow/disallow global variables (and require) to be supplied to the content (default=false)
var _eval = require('eval')
var res = _eval('var x = 123; exports.x = x')
// => res === { x: 123 }
res = _eval('module.exports = function () { return 123 }')
// => res() === 123
res = _eval('module.exports = require("events")', true)
// => res === require('events')
res = _eval('exports.x = process', true)
// => res.x === process