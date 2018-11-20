A micro service development engine for NodeJS.
async &
await support
Clone this skeleton project to quick start:
import { EvaEngine } from 'evaengine';
const engine = new EvaEngine({
projectRoot: `${__dirname}/..`,
port: 3000
});
engine.bootstrap();
engine.use('/', (req, res) => {
res.json({ hello: 'world' });
});
engine.run();
Then visit
http://localhost:3000 to view API.
import { EvaEngine } from 'evaengine';
import * as UserCommands from './commands/user';
const engine = new EvaEngine({
projectRoot: `${__dirname}/..`
}, 'cli');
engine.registerCommands(UserCommands);
(async() => {
await engine.runCLI();
})();
import { EvaEngine } from 'evaengine';
import * as HelloWorldCommands from './commands/hello_world';
const engine = new EvaEngine({
projectRoot: `${__dirname}/..`
}, 'cli');
engine.registerCommands([
HelloWorldCommands
]);
engine.runCrontab('0/10 * * * * *', 'hello:world --id=EvaEngine');
Process as follow:
cd EvaNode
npm link
cd your_project
npm link evaengine
NODE_ENV
PORT
LOG_LEVEL
CLI_NAME
MAX_REQUEST_DEBUG_BODY
SEQUELIZE_REPLICATION_CONFIG_KEY : change sequelize replication config key
./node_modules/.bin/engine make:entity
./node_modules/.bin/engine make:dbview
WebStorm > Preferences > Editor > Code Style > JavaScript > Scheme > Import Scheme > Choose
airbnb_code_style.xml under this project