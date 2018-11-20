EvaEngine For NodeJS

A micro service development engine for NodeJS.

Full DI support (Injected by ES7 decorators as well)

ES7 async & await support

& support CLI mode support (easily convert to schedules)

Better exceptions design

ORM support (Based on Sequelize)

Quick test by mocking request & response

Builtin cache layer

Builtin session / token authentications

Http client with fully debugging log

Distributed tracing log support (Zipkin compatible)

API document generator

Quick Start

Clone this skeleton project to quick start:

EvaSkeleton.js

Run as web server

import { EvaEngine } from 'evaengine' ; const engine = new EvaEngine({ projectRoot : ` ${__dirname} /..` , port : 3000 }); engine.bootstrap(); engine.use( '/' , (req, res) => { res.json({ hello : 'world' }); }); engine.run();

Then visit http://localhost:3000 to view API.

Run as CLI

import { EvaEngine } from 'evaengine' ; import * as UserCommands from './commands/user' ; const engine = new EvaEngine({ projectRoot : ` ${__dirname} /..` }, 'cli' ); engine.registerCommands(UserCommands); ( async ( ) => { await engine.runCLI(); })();

Run as Cron Job

import { EvaEngine } from 'evaengine' ; import * as HelloWorldCommands from './commands/hello_world' ; const engine = new EvaEngine({ projectRoot : ` ${__dirname} /..` }, 'cli' ); engine.registerCommands([ HelloWorldCommands ]); engine.runCrontab( '0/10 * * * * *' , 'hello:world --id=EvaEngine' );

Swagger Support

Process as follow:

ES7 Files =(Babel)=>

ES5 Files =(acorn)=>

AST =(filter)=>

Annotations =(doctrine)=>

JsDocs =(convert)=>

Fragments + EvaEngine Exceptions + Sequelize Models =(Merge & Compile)=>

Swagger Specification JSON File

Debug with Projects

cd EvaNode npm link cd your_project npm link evaengine

Global Environment Variables

NODE_ENV

PORT

LOG_LEVEL

CLI_NAME

MAX_REQUEST_DEBUG_BODY

SEQUELIZE_REPLICATION_CONFIG_KEY : change sequelize replication config key

Generate Entities

./ node_modules / .bin / engine make :entity ./ node_modules / .bin / engine make :dbview

Import eslint with airbnb code standard for Webstorm