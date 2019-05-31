A JavaScript implementation of a client for Eureka (https://github.com/Netflix/eureka), the Netflix OSS service registry.
First, install the module into your node project:
npm install eureka-js-client --save
The Eureka module exports a JavaScript function that can be constructed.
import Eureka from 'eureka-js-client';
// Or, if you're not using a transpiler:
const Eureka = require('eureka-js-client').Eureka;
// example configuration
const client = new Eureka({
// application instance information
instance: {
app: 'jqservice',
hostName: 'localhost',
ipAddr: '127.0.0.1',
port: 8080,
vipAddress: 'jq.test.something.com',
dataCenterInfo: {
name: 'MyOwn',
},
},
eureka: {
// eureka server host / port
host: '192.168.99.100',
port: 32768,
},
});
The Eureka client searches for the YAML file
eureka-client.yml in the current working directory. It further searches for environment specific overrides in the environment specific YAML files (e.g.
eureka-client-test.yml). The environment is typically
development or
production, and is determined by environment variables in this order:
EUREKA_ENV, if present, or
NODE_ENV, if present. Otherwise it defaults to
development. The options passed to the constructor overwrite any values that are set in configuration files.
You can configure a custom directory to load the configuration files from by specifying a
cwd option in the object passed to the
Eureka constructor.
const client = new Eureka({
cwd: `${__dirname}/config`,
});
If you wish, you can also overwrite the name of the file that is loaded with the
filename property. You can mix the
cwd and
filename options.
const client = new Eureka({
filename: 'eureka',
cwd: `${__dirname}/config`,
});
client.start();
client.stop();
const instances = client.getInstancesByAppId('YOURSERVICE');
const instances = client.getInstancesByVipAddress('YOURSERVICEVIP');
The client exposes the ability to modify the outgoing request options object prior to a eureka call. This is useful when adding authentication methods such as OAuth, or other custom headers. This will be called on every eureka request, so it highly suggested that any long-lived external calls made in the middleware are cached or memoized. If the middleware returns anything other than an object, the eureka request will immediately fail and perform a retry if configured.
// example using middleware to set-up HTTP authentication
const client = new Eureka({
requestMiddleware: (requestOpts, done) => {
requestOpts.auth = {
user: 'username',
password: 'somepassword'
};
done(requestOpts);
}
});
For AWS environments (
dataCenterInfo.name == 'Amazon') the client has built-in logic to request the AWS metadata that the Eureka server requires. See Eureka REST schema for more information.
// example configuration for AWS
const client = new Eureka({
// application instance information
instance: {
app: 'jqservice',
port: 8080,
vipAddress: 'jq.test.something.com',
statusPageUrl: 'http://__HOST__:8080/info',
healthCheckUrl: 'http://__HOST__:8077/healthcheck',
homePageUrl: 'http://__HOST__:8080/',
dataCenterInfo: {
name: 'Amazon',
},
},
eureka: {
// eureka server host / port / EC2 region
host: 'eureka.test.mydomain.com',
port: 80,
},
});
Notes:
hostName and
ipAddr will be set to the public host and public IP that the AWS metadata provides. You can set
eureka.useLocalMetadata to
true to use the private host and private IP address instead.
eureka.preferIpAddress to
true. This may be used in combination with
eureka.useLocalMetadata for selecting the private or public IP.
__HOST__ to use the host from the metadata.
config.eureka.fetchMetadata to
false if you want to provide your own metadata in AWS environments.
If your have multiple availability zones and your DNS entries set up according to the Wiki article Deploying Eureka Servers in EC2, you'll want to set
config.eureka.useDns to
true and set
config.eureka.ec2Region to the current region (usually this can be pulled into your application via an environment variable, or passed in directly at startup).
This will cause the client to perform a DNS lookup using
config.eureka.host and
config.eureka.ec2Region. The naming convention for the DNS TXT records required for this to function is also described in the Wiki article above. This feature will also work in non-EC2 environments as long as the DNS records conform to the same convention. The results of the DNS resolution are cached in memory and refreshed every 5 minutes by default (set
config.eureka.clusterRefreshInterval to override).
By default, the client will first try to connect to the Eureka server located in the same availability-zone as it's currently in. If
availability-zone is not set in the instance metadata, a random server will be chosen. This also applies when statically configuring the cluster (mapped by zone, see below). To disable this feature, set
config.eureka.preferSameZone to
false, and a random server will be chosen.
While the recommended approach for resolving the Eureka cluster is using DNS (see above), you can also statically configure the list of Eureka servers by zone or just using a simple default list. Make sure to provide the full protocol, host, port, and path to the Eureka REST service (usually
/apps/) when using this approach.
// example configuration for AWS (static map of Eureka cluster by availability-zone)
const client = new Eureka({
instance: {
... // application instance information
},
eureka: {
availabilityZones: {
'us-east-1': ['us-east-1c', 'us-east-1d', 'us-east-1e']
},
serviceUrls: {
'us-east-1c': [
'http://ec2-fake-552-627-568-165.compute-1.amazonaws.com:7001/eureka/v2/apps/', 'http://ec2-fake-368-101-182-134.compute-1.amazonaws.com:7001/eureka/v2/apps/'
],
'us-east-1d': [...],
'us-east-1e': [...]
}
},
});
// example configuration (static list of Eureka cluster servers)
const client = new Eureka({
instance: {
... // application instance information
},
eureka: {
serviceUrls: {
default: [
'http://ec2-fake-552-627-568-165.compute-1.amazonaws.com:7001/eureka/v2/apps/', 'http://ec2-fake-368-101-182-134.compute-1.amazonaws.com:7001/eureka/v2/apps/'
]
}
},
});
|option
|default value
|description
requestMiddleware
|noop
|Custom middleware function to modify the outgoing request to eureka
logger
|console logging
|logger implementation for the client to use
shouldUseDelta
|false
|Experimental mode to fetch deltas from eureka instead of full registry on update
eureka.maxRetries
3
|Number of times to retry all requests to eureka
eureka.requestRetryDelay
500
|milliseconds to wait between retries. This will be multiplied by the # of failed retries.
eureka.heartbeatInterval
30000
|milliseconds to wait between heartbeats
eureka.registryFetchInterval
30000
|milliseconds to wait between registry fetches
eureka.registerWithEureka
true
|enable/disable Eureka registration
eureka.fetchRegistry
true
|enable/disable registry fetching
eureka.filterUpInstances
true
|enable/disable filtering of instances with status ===
UP
eureka.servicePath
/eureka/v2/apps/
|path to eureka REST service
eureka.ssl
false
|enable SSL communication with Eureka server
eureka.useDns
false
|look up Eureka server using DNS, see Looking up Eureka Servers in AWS using DNS
eureka.preferSameZone
true
|enable/disable zone affinity when locating a Eureka server
eureka.clusterRefreshInterval
300000
|milliseconds to wait between refreshing cluster hosts (DNS resolution only)
eureka.fetchMetadata
true
|fetch AWS metadata when in AWS environment, see Configuring for AWS environments
eureka.useLocalMetadata
false
|use local IP and local hostname from metadata when in an AWS environment.
eureka.preferIpAddress
false
|use IP address (local or public) as the hostname for registration when in an AWS environment.
Eureka client is an instance of
EventEmitter and provides the following events for consumption:
|event
|data provided
|description
started
|N/A
|Fired when eureka client is fully registered and all registries have been updated.
registered
|N/A
|Fired when the eureka client is registered with eureka.
deregistered
|N/A
|Fired when the eureka client is deregistered with eureka.
heartbeat
|N/A
|Fired when the eureka client has successfully renewed it's lease with eureka.
registryUpdated
|N/A
|Fired when the eureka client has successfully update it's registries.
The library uses request for all service calls, and debugging can be turned on by passing
NODE_DEBUG=request when you start node. This allows you you double-check the URL being called as well as other request properties.
NODE_DEBUG=request node example.js
You can also turn on debugging within the library by setting the log level to debug:
client.logger.level('debug');
Later versions of Eureka require a slightly different JSON POST body on registration. If you are seeing 400 errors on registration it's probably an issue with your configuration and it could be the formatting differences below. The history behind this is unclear and there's a discussion here. The main differences are:
port is now an object with 2 required fields
$ and
@enabled.
dataCenterInfo has an
@class property.
See below for an example:
const client = new Eureka({
// application instance information
instance: {
app: 'jqservice',
hostName: 'localhost',
ipAddr: '127.0.0.1',
port: {
'$': 8080,
'@enabled': true,
},
vipAddress: 'jq.test.something.com',
dataCenterInfo: {
'@class': 'com.netflix.appinfo.InstanceInfo$DefaultDataCenterInfo',
name: 'MyOwn',
},
},
eureka: {
// eureka server host / port
host: '192.168.99.100',
port: 32768,
},
});
If you are planning on connecting to a eureka service in AWS you will need to add the corresponding
dataCenterInfo information:
dataCenterInfo: {
'@class': 'com.netflix.appinfo.AmazonInfo',
name: 'Amazon',
}
This probably means that the Eureka REST service is located on a different path in your environment. The default is
http://<EUREKA_HOST>/eureka/v2/apps, but depending on your setup you may need to set
eureka.servicePath in your configuration to another path. The REST service could be hung under
/eureka/apps/ or possibly
/apps/.
If you are using Spring Cloud you'll likely need the following settings:
eureka.servicePath in your config to
/eureka/apps/.
statusPageUrl to a valid URL for your application, Spring Cloud seems to require this when the instance information is parsed.
@enabled. Unfortunately, a 500 error regarding parsing seems to occur without that.
Below is an example configuration that should work with Spring Cloud Eureka server:
const client = new Eureka({
instance: {
app: 'jqservice',
hostName: 'localhost',
ipAddr: '127.0.0.1',
statusPageUrl: 'http://localhost:8080/info',
port: {
'$': 8080,
'@enabled': 'true',
},
vipAddress: 'jq.test.something.com',
dataCenterInfo: {
'@class': 'com.netflix.appinfo.InstanceInfo$DefaultDataCenterInfo',
name: 'MyOwn',
},
},
eureka: {
host: '192.168.99.100',
port: 32768,
servicePath: '/eureka/apps/'
},
});
The test for the module are written using mocha and chai. To run the unit tests, you can use the gulp
test task:
gulp test
If you wish to have the tests watch the
src/ and
test/ directories for changes, you can use the
test:watch gulp task:
gulp test:watch