eureca (Easy Unobstructive REmote CAll) is a node.js bidirectional RPC library which can Websockets or WebRTC as transport layers. It allow you to call server side function from a browser or nodejs client and vice-versa.
WebRTC support is based on node-webrtc.
Websockets support is based on Primus.io making it possible to delegate the websocket part to any supported library by primus, including : engine.io, sockjs, faye, ws and uws.
please visit the project web page for more code samples http://eureca.io/
The documentation.
var Eureca = require('eureca.io');
var eurecaServer = new Eureca.Server();
eurecaServer.exports.helloServer = function (userName) {
console.log('Hello Server from ',userName);
}
<script src="/eureca.js"></script>
<body>
<script>
var client = new Eureca.Client();
client.ready(function (serverProxy) {
serverProxy.helloServer(); //will call helloServer in the server side
});
</script>
</body>
var Eureca = require('eureca.io');
var client = new Eureca.Client({ uri: 'http://localhost:8000/' });
client.ready(function (serverProxy) {
serverProxy.helloServer();
});
please check node_modules/eureca.io/examples/ for some example codes
open a terminal window and type and cd to node_modules/eureca.io/examples/1-http-server/
node server.js
now you can either open a browser window on http://localhost:8000/ or open another terminal window in the same directory and call open a terminal window and type and cd to node_modules/eureca.io/examples/1-http-server/
node client.js
you should see 'Hello from client' on the server side.
