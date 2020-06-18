eureca (Easy Unobstructive REmote CAll) is a node.js bidirectional RPC library which can Websockets or WebRTC as transport layers. It allow you to call server side function from a browser or nodejs client and vice-versa.

WebRTC support is based on node-webrtc.

Websockets support is based on Primus.io making it possible to delegate the websocket part to any supported library by primus, including : engine.io, sockjs, faye, ws and uws.

please visit the project web page for more code samples http://eureca.io/

Documentation

The documentation.

Setup

Hello World example

Client calling server

Server side code

var Eureca = require ( 'eureca.io' ); var eurecaServer = new Eureca.Server(); eurecaServer.exports.helloServer = function ( userName ) { console .log( 'Hello Server from ' ,userName); }

Browser client side code

<script src= "/eureca.js" > </ script > < body > < script > var client = new Eureca.Client(); client.ready( function (serverProxy) { serverProxy.helloServer(); }); </ script > </ body >

Nodejs client side code

var Eureca = require ( 'eureca.io' ); var client = new Eureca.Client({ uri : 'http://localhost:8000/' }); client.ready( function ( serverProxy ) { serverProxy.helloServer(); });

More examples

please check node_modules/eureca.io/examples/ for some example codes

running 1-http-server example code

open a terminal window and type and cd to node_modules/eureca.io/examples/1-http-server/

node server .js

now you can either open a browser window on http://localhost:8000/ or open another terminal window in the same directory and call open a terminal window and type and cd to node_modules/eureca.io/examples/1-http-server/

node client .js

you should see 'Hello from client' on the server side.

License