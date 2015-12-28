Euclidean Distance

euclidean-distance is a browserify-friendly npm module for calculating the Euclidean distance

between two vectors in n-dimensional space.

Installation

npm install euclidean-distance --save

Usage

var distance = require ( 'euclidean-distance' ) distance([ 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ]) distance([ 0 , 0 ], [ 3 , 2 ]) distance([ -7 , -4 , 3 ], [ 17 , 6 , 2.5 ]) distance([ 5 , 13 , 17 , 3 , 25 , 21 , 7 , 1 ], [ 20 , 26 , 7 , 5 , 28 , 3 , 23 , 10 ])

For some purposes you may actually be looking for the square of the distance. For that, you can use:

var distanceSquared = require ( 'euclidean-distance/squared' ) distanceSquared([ 0 , 0 ], [ 2 , 0 ])

Test

npm test

License

WTFPL