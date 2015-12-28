openbase logo
euclidean-distance

by Zeke Sikelianos
1.0.0

Calculate the Euclidean distance been two points in 2D/3D/nD space.

Readme

Euclidean Distance Build Status

euclidean-distance is a browserify-friendly npm module for calculating the Euclidean distance

between two vectors in n-dimensional space.

Installation

npm install euclidean-distance --save

Usage

var distance = require('euclidean-distance')

distance([0,0], [1,0])
// 1

distance([0,0], [3,2])
// 3.605551275463989

distance([-7,-4,3], [17, 6, 2.5])
// 26.004807247892

distance([5,13,17,3,25,21,7,1], [20,26,7,5,28,3,23,10])
// 34.17601498127012

For some purposes you may actually be looking for the square of the distance. For that, you can use:

var distanceSquared = require('euclidean-distance/squared')

distanceSquared([0,0], [2,0])
// 4

Test

npm test

License

WTFPL

