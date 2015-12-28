euclidean-distance is a browserify-friendly npm module for calculating the Euclidean distance
between two vectors in n-dimensional space.
npm install euclidean-distance --save
var distance = require('euclidean-distance')
distance([0,0], [1,0])
// 1
distance([0,0], [3,2])
// 3.605551275463989
distance([-7,-4,3], [17, 6, 2.5])
// 26.004807247892
distance([5,13,17,3,25,21,7,1], [20,26,7,5,28,3,23,10])
// 34.17601498127012
For some purposes you may actually be looking for the square of the distance. For that, you can use:
var distanceSquared = require('euclidean-distance/squared')
distanceSquared([0,0], [2,0])
// 4
npm test