ethrpc

JavaScript RPC communication with the Ethereum network.

Usage

ethrpc can be installed using npm:

npm install ethrpc

After installing, to use it with Node, require it and call connect:

var rpc = require ( "ethrpc" ); var connectionConfiguration = { httpAddresses : [ "http://localhost:8545" ], wsAddresses : [], ipcAddresses : [], networkID : 3 , connectionTimeout : 3000 , errorHandler : function ( err ) { }, }; rpc.connect(connectionConfiguration, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error( "Failed to connect to Ethereum node." ); } else { console .log( "Connected to Ethereum node!" ); } });

A minified, browserified file dist/ethrpc.min.js is included for use in the browser. Including this file simply attaches an ethrpc object to window :

< script src = "dist/ethrpc.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Basic RPC

The raw method allows you to send in commands that won't be parsed/mangled by ethrpc. (Similar to sending RPC requests with cURL.)

rpc.raw( "net_peerCount" ); "0x10"

Almost all commands listed in the Ethereum JSON RPC wiki page have named wrappers:

rpc.net.peerCount(); "0x10" rpc.eth.blockNumber(); "0x35041"

Block and Log Notifications

If you want to subscribe to new blocks or new logs you can get access to a block and log streamer via:

var blockStream = rpc.getBlockStream();

With that, you can then subscribe to new blocks, subscribe to new logs, add log filters (by default you will receive no logs) and subscribe to be notified when blocks/logs are removed as well.

var onBlock = function ( block ) { }; var onLog = function ( log ) { }; var onBlockAddedSubscriptionToken = blockStream.subscribeToOnBlockAdded(onBlock); var onLogAddedSubscriptionToken = blockStream.subscribeToOnLogAdded(onLog); var onBlockRemovedSubscriptionToken = blockStream.subscribeToOnBlockRemoved(onBlock); var onLogRemovedSubscriptionToken = blockStream.subscribeToOnLogRemoved(onLog); var logFilterToken = blockStream.addLogFilter({ address : "0xdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeef" , topics : [ "0xbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbaadf00d" ] }); blockStream.unsubscribeFromOnBlockAdded(onBlockAddedSubscriptionToken); blockStream.unsubscribeFromOnBlockRemoved(onBlockRemovedSubscriptionToken); blockStream.unsubscribeFromOnLogAdded(onLogAddedSubscriptionToken); blockStream.unsubscribeFromOnLogRemoved(onLogRemovedSubscriptionToken); blockStream.removeLogFilter(logFilterToken);

Contract upload and download

publish broadcasts (uploads) a compiled contract to the network:

var txHash = rpc.publish( "0x603980600b6000396044567c01000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000006000350463643ceff9811415603757600a60405260206040f35b505b6000f3" ); "0x6a532c807eb49d78bf0fb7962743c7f155a4b2fc1258b749df85c88b66fc3316" var address = rpc.eth.getTransactionReceipt(txHash).contractAddress; "0x86fb6d1f1bd78cc13c6354b6436b6ea0c144de2e"

getCode downloads code from a contract already on the Ethereum network:

var contractCode = rpc.eth.getCode( "0x86fb6d1f1bd78cc13c6354b6436b6ea0c144de2e" ); "0x7c010000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000060003504636ffa1caa81141560415760043560405260026040510260605260206060f35b50"

Contract methods: call and sendTransaction

The callOrSendTransaction method executes a method in a contract already on the network. It can broadcast transactions to the network and/or capture return values by calling the contract method(s) locally.

var payload = { to : "0x5204f18c652d1c31c6a5968cb65e011915285a50" , name : "double" , signature : [ "int256" ], params : [ "0x5669" ], send : false , returns : "int" }; rpc.callOrSendTransaction(payload); 44242

The transaction payload is structured as follows:

Required:

to: <contract address> (hexstring)

name: <function name> (string)

signature: <function signature, e.g. ["int256", "bytes", "int256[]"]> (array)

params: <parameters passed to the function>

Optional:

send: <true to sendTransaction, false to call (default)>

from: <sender's address> (hexstring; defaults to the coinbase account)

returns: <"int256" (default), "int", "number", "int256[]", "number[]", or "string">

The params and signature fields are required if your function accepts parameters; otherwise, these fields can be excluded. The returns field is used only to format the output, and does not affect the actual RPC request.

Tests

Unit tests are included in test/ethrpc.js , and can be run using npm:

npm test

Alternatively, you can run the tests inside of a docker container. Docker layer caching is leveraged to make it so the build is very fast after the first time (unless you change dependencies):

docker build -t ethrpc . && docker run --rm ethrpc

Internal Architecture