This library is intended to use ethereum addresses or secp256k1 publicKeys as fully self-managed Decentralized Identifiers and wrap them in a DID Document
It supports the proposed Decentralized Identifiers spec from the W3C Credentials Community Group.
It requires the
did-resolver library, which is the primary interface for resolving DIDs.
This DID method relies on the ethr-did-registry.
To encode a DID for an Ethereum address on the ethereum mainnet, simply prepend
did:ethr:
eg:
did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74
Multi-network DIDs are also supported, if the proper configuration is provided during setup.
For example:
did:ethr:0x4:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74 gets resolved on the rinkeby testnet (chainID=0x4), and
represents a distinct identifier than the generic one, with different DID documents and different key rotation history.
The did resolver takes the ethereum address, looks at contract events and builds a DID document based on the ERC1056
Events corresponding to the address. When an identifier is a full
publicKey, the corresponding
ethereumAddress is
computed and checked in the same manner.
The minimal DID document for an ethereum address
0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a with no transactions to
the registry looks like this:
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/ns/did/v1",
"https://identity.foundation/EcdsaSecp256k1RecoverySignature2020/lds-ecdsa-secp256k1-recovery2020-0.0.jsonld"
],
"id": "did:ethr:0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a",
"verificationMethod": [
{
"id": "did:ethr:0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a#controller",
"type": "EcdsaSecp256k1RecoveryMethod2020",
"controller": "did:ethr:0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a",
"blockchainAccountId": "0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a"
}
],
"authentication": [
"did:ethr:0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a#controller"
],
"assertionMethod": [
"did:ethr:0xb9c5714089478a327f09197987f16f9e5d936e8a#controller"
]
}
Note this resolver uses the
EcdsaSecp256k1RecoveryMethod2020 type and an
blockchainAccountId to represent the
default
verificationMethod,
assertionMethod, and
authentication entry. Any value from the registry that returns an
ethereum address will be added to the
verificationMethod array of the DID document with
type
EcdsaSecp256k1RecoveryMethod2020 and an
blockchainAccountId attribute containing the address.
The DID document is not stored as a file, but is built by using read only functions and contract events on the ethr-did-registry Ethereum smart contract.
Please see the spec for details of how the DID document and corresponding metadata are computed.
The library presents a
resolve() function that returns a
Promise returning the DID document. It is not meant to be
used directly but through the
did-resolver aggregator.
You can use the
getResolver(config) method to produce an entry that can be used with the
Resolver
constructor:
import { Resolver } from 'did-resolver'
import { getResolver } from 'ethr-did-resolver'
// While experimenting, you can set a rpc endpoint to be used by the web3 provider
// You can also set the address for your own ethr-did-registry contract
const providerConfig = { rpcUrl: 'http://localhost:7545', registry: registry.address }
// It's recommended to use the multi-network configuration when using this in production
// since that allows you to resolve on multiple public and private networks at the same time.
// getResolver will return an object with a key/value pair of { "ethr": resolver } where resolver is a function used by the generic did resolver.
const ethrDidResolver = getResolver(providerConfig)
const didResolver = new Resolver(ethrDidResolver)
didResolver.resolve('did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74').then((doc) => console.log)
// You can also use ES7 async/await syntax
const doc = await didResolver.resolve('did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74')
In production, you will most likely want the ability to resolve DIDs that are based in different ethereum networks. To do this, you need a configuration that sets the network name or chain ID (and even the registry address) for each network. An example configuration for multi-network DID resolving would look like this:
const providerConfig = {
networks: [
{ name: "mainnet", provider: web3.currentProvider },
{ name: "0x4", rpcUrl: "https://rinkeby.infura.io/v3/<YOUR PROJECT ID>" }
{ name: "rsk:testnet", chainId: "0x1f", rpcUrl: "https://did.testnet.rsk.co:4444" }
{ name: "development", rpcUrl: "http://localhost:7545", registry: "0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b" }
{ name: "myprivatenet", chainId: 123456, rpcUrl: "https://my.private.net.json.rpc.url" }
]
}
const ethrDidResolver = getResolver(providerConfig)
The configuration from above allows you to resolve ethr-did's of the following formats:
did:ethr:mainnet:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675
did:ethr:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675 (defaults to mainnet configuration)
did:ethr:0x4:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675 (refer to the rinkeby network by chainID)
did:ethr:rsk:testnet:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675
did:ethr:0x1f:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675 (refer to the rsk:testnet by chainID)
did:ethr:development:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675
did:ethr:myprivatenet:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675
did:ethr:0x1e240:0xabcabc03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984193675 (refer to
myprivatenet by chainID)
For each network you can specify either an
rpcUrl, a
provider or a
web3 instance that can be used to access that
particular network. At least one of
name or
chainId must be specified per network.
These providers will have to support
eth_call and
eth_getLogs to be able to resolve DIDs specific to that network.
You can also override the default registry address by specifying a
registry attribute per network.