This library contains the Ethereum contract code that allows the owner of an ethr-did identity to update the attributes that appear in its did-document. It exposes an API that allows developers to call the contract functions using Javascript.
Use this if you want to interact directly with a deployed registry contract directly, or deploy a copy of the contract to another Ethereum network.
A DID is an Identifier that allows you to lookup a DID document that can be used to authenticate you and messages created by you.
It's designed for resolving public keys for off-chain authentication—where the public key resolution is handled by using decentralized technology.
This contract allows Ethereum addresses to present signing information about themselves with no prior registration. It allows them to perform key rotation and specify different keys and services that are used on its behalf for both on and off-chain usage.
WARNING These are deployments of version 0.0.3 of the contract and they do not include recent updates. Join the discussion as to how to adopt these new changes on our discord
|Network
|Address
|Mainnet (id: 1)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|Ropsten (id: 3)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|Rinkeby (id: 4)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|Goerli (id: 5)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|Kovan (id: 42)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|RSK (id: 30)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|RSK Testnet (id: 31)
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|Alastria Telsius (id: 83584648538 )
|0x05cc574b19a3c11308f761b3d7263bd8608bc532
|ARTIS tau1 (id: 246785 )
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
|ARTIS sigma1 (id: 246529 )
|0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b
The DID Registry can be used from JavaScript as well as directly from other contracts.
To use the contract, we provide hardhat artifacts. Once you require the
ethr-did-registry module, you will get an
object containing the JSON.
const DidRegistryContract = require('ethr-did-registry')
You can use
ethers.js to utilize these artifacts.
const { ethers } = require('ethers')
const DidReg = new ethers.Contract(registryAddress, DidRegistryContract.abi)
DidReg.connect(yourSignerOrProvider)
For on-chain interactions Ethereum has a built-in account abstraction that can be used regardless of whether the account
is a smart contract or a key pair. Any transaction has a
msg.sender as the verified sender of the transaction.
Since each Ethereum transaction must be funded, there is a growing trend of on-chain transactions that are authenticated via an externally created signature and not by the actual transaction originator. This allows for 3rd party funding services, or for receivers to pay without any fundamental changes to the underlying Ethereum architecture.
These kinds of transactions have to be signed by an actual key pair and thus cannot be used to represent smart contract based Ethereum accounts.
We propose a way of a smart contract or regular key pair delegating signing for various purposes to externally managed key pairs. This allows a smart contract to be represented, both on-chain as well as off-chain or in payment channels through temporary or permanent delegates.
Any Ethereum account regardless of whether it's a key pair or smart contract based is considered to be an account identifier.
An identity needs no registration.
Each identity has a single address which maintains ultimate control over it. By default, each identity is controlled by itself. As ongoing technological and security improvements occur, an owner can replace themselves with any other Ethereum address, such as an advanced multi-signature contract.
There is only ever a single identity owner. More advanced ownership models are managed through a multi-signature contract.
Ownership of identity is verified by calling the
identityOwner(address identity) public view returns(address)
function. This returns the address of the current Identity Owner.
The account owner can replace themselves at any time, by calling the
changeOwner(address identity, address newOwner)
function.
There is also a version of this function which is called with an externally created signature, that is passed to a transaction funding service.
The externally signed version has the following
signature
changeOwnerSigned(address identity, uint8 sigV, bytes32 sigR, bytes32 sigS, address newOwner).
The signature should be signed of the keccak256 hash of the following tightly packed parameters:
byte(0x19), byte(0), address of registry, nonce[currentOwner], identity, "changeOwner", newOwner
Delegates are addresses that are delegated for a specific time to perform a function on behalf of an identity.
They can be accessed both on and off-chain.
The type of function is simply a string, that is determined by a protocol or application higher up.
Examples:
Delegates expire. The expiration time is application specific and dependent on the security requirements of the identity owner.
Validity is set using the number of seconds from the time that adding the delegate is set.
You can check to see if an address is a delegate for an identity using
the
validDelegate(address identity, bytes32 delegateType, address delegate) returns(bool) function. This returns true
if the address is a valid delegate of the given delegateType.
An identity can assign multiple delegates to manage signing on their behalf for specific purposes.
The account owner can call the
addDelegate(address identity, bytes32 delegateType, address delegate, uint validity)
function.
There is also a version of this function which is called with an externally created signature, that is passed to a transaction funding service.
The externally signed version has the following
signature
addDelegateSigned(address identity, uint8 sigV, bytes32 sigR, bytes32 sigS, bytes32 delegateType, address delegate, uint validity)
.
The signature should be signed of the keccak256 hash of the following tightly packed parameters:
byte(0x19), byte(0), address of registry, nonce[currentOwner], identity, "addDelegate", delegateType, delegate, validity
A delegate may be manually revoked by calling
the
revokeDelegate(address identity, string delegateType, address delegate) function.
There is also a version of this function which is called with an externally created signature, that is passed to a transaction funding service.
The externally signed version has the following
signature
revokeDelegateSigned(address identity, uint8 sigV, bytes32 sigR, bytes32 sigS, bytes32 delegateType, address delegate)
.
The signature should be signed of the keccak256 hash of the following tightly packed parameters:
byte(0x19), byte(0), address of registry, nonce[currentOwner], identity, "revokeDelegate", delegateType, delegate
Attributes are stored as
DIDDelegateChanged events. A
validTo of 0 indicates a revoked delegate.
event DIDDelegateChanged(
address indexed identity,
bytes32 delegateType,
address delegate,
uint validTo,
uint previousChange
);
An identity may need to publish some information that is only needed off-chain but still requires the security benefits of using a blockchain.
These attributes are set using the
setAttribute(address identity, bytes32 name, bytes value, uint validity) function
and published using events.
There is also a version of this function that is called with an externally created signature, that is passed to a transaction funding service.
The externally signed version has the following
signature
setAttributeSigned(address identity, uint8 sigV, bytes32 sigR, bytes32 sigS, bytes32 name, bytes value, uint validity)
.
The signature should be signed off the keccak256 hash of the following tightly packed parameters:
byte(0x19), byte(0), address of registry, nonce[currentOwner], identity, "setAttribute", name, value, validity
These attributes are revoked using the
revokeAttribute(address identity, bytes32 name, bytes value) function and
published using events.
There is also a version of this function that is called with an externally created signature, that is passed to a transaction funding service.
The externally signed version has the following
signature
revokeAttributeSigned(address identity, uint8 sigV, bytes32 sigR, bytes32 sigS, bytes32 name, bytes value).
The signature should be signed off the keccak256 hash of the following tightly packed parameters:
byte(0x19), byte(0), address of registry, nonce[currentOwner], identity, "revokeAttribute", name, value
Attributes are stored as
DIDAttributeChanged events. A
validTo of 0 indicates a revoked attribute.
event DIDAttributeChanged(
address indexed identity,
bytes32 name,
bytes value,
uint validTo,
uint previousChange
);
For gas cost reasons the names of attributes and types of delegates are fixed size
bytes32 values. In most situations,
this is not a problem since most can be represented by strings shorter than 32 bytes. To get a bytes32 value from them,
the recommended approach is to use the byte array representation of your string and right-pad it to get to 32 bytes.
Contract Events are a useful feature for storing data from smart contracts exclusively for off-chain use. Unfortunately, current Ethereum implementations provide a very inefficient lookup mechanism.
By using linked events that always link to the previous block with a change to the identity, we can solve this problem with improved performance.
Each identity has its previously changed block stored in the
changed mapping.
previousChange block for identity
previousChange block
previousChange from the event and repeat
Example code
const history = []
let prevChange = (await DidReg.changed(identityAddress)).toNumber()
while (prevChange) {
const logs = await ethers.provider.getLogs({
topics: [null, `0x000000000000000000000000${identityAddress}`],
fromBlock: prevChange,
toBlock: prevChange,
})
prevChange = 0
for (const log of logs) {
const logDescription = DidReg.interface.parseLog(log)
history.unshift(logDescription)
prevChange = logDescription.args.previousChange.toNumber()
}
}
The full spec describing how to interact with this registry to build a DID document can be found in the ehtr-did-resolver repository.
In short, you would do something like this:
The primary owner key should be looked up using
identityOwner(identity). This should be the first of the public keys
listed.
Iterate through the
DIDDelegateChanged events to build a list of additional keys and authentication sections as
needed. The list of delegateTypes to include is still to be determined.
Iterate through
DIDAttributeChanged events for service entries, encrypted public keys, and other public names. The
attribute names are still to be determined.
First run,
$ scripts/generateDeployTxs.js
You will get the data needed to deploy as an output from this command. Copy the
senderAddress and send
cost amount
of ether to that address on the Ethereum network you wish to deploy to. Once this tx is confirmed, simply send
the
rawTx to the same network.
contractAddress is the address of the deployed contract. This will be the same on all
networks it's deployed to.
yarn install
yarn build
yarn test