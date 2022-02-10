EthPM Package Specification

Overview

This repository comprises the formal specification and documentation source for the EthPM package manifest data format.

This data format is designed to be produced/consumed by Ethereum development tools. As such, this repository is intended for tool developers wishing to integrate with EthPM.

Package manifests are JSON-encoded, tightly-packed, with objects’ keys sorted in lexicographic order. Package manifests may live on disk, but are intended to be produced programmatically and uploaded directly to a content-addressable storage network (e.g. IPFS). A package manifest describes a single package, including package name, version, dependencies, and references to distributed source files.

Repository Contents

Examples / Use Cases

Package: owned (prettified)

{ "name" : "owned" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "manifest" : "ethpm/3" , "meta" : { "license" : "MIT" , "authors" : [ "Piper Merriam <pipermerriam@gmail.com>" ], "description" : "Reusable contracts which implement a privileged 'owner' model for authorization." , "keywords" : [ "authorization" ], "links" : { "documentation" : "ipfs://QmUYcVzTfSwJoigggMxeo2g5STWAgJdisQsqcXHws7b1FW" } }, "sources" : { "contracts/Owned.sol" : { "type" : "solidity" , "urls" : [ "ipfs://Qme4otpS88NV8yQi8TfTP89EsQC5bko3F5N1yhRoi6cwGV" ], "installPath" : "./contracts/Owned.sol" } } }

Please see Use Cases for documented examples of different kinds of packages with varying levels of complexity. Source for use case examples can be found in the examples/ directory of this repository.

Each example directory contains..

1.0.0.json : ethpm v2 manifest (deprecated)

: ethpm v2 manifest (deprecated) 1.0.0-pretty.json : ethpm v2 manifest (pretty printed) (deprecated)

: ethpm v2 manifest (pretty printed) (deprecated) v3.json : ethpm v3 manifest

: ethpm v3 manifest v3-pretty.json : ethpm v3 manifest (pretty printed)

: ethpm v3 manifest (pretty printed) contracts/ : Directory containing the source contracts for the example

: Directory containing the source contracts for the example metadata/ : Directory containing example ethpm compliant compiler metadata output for each example contract

Specification

The EthPM package manifest format is formally specified as a JSON-Schema.

Please see Package Specification for a natural-language description of this schema, or see package.spec.json for the machine-readable version.

Contributing

Requirements: Python 3, pip , make Fork and clone this repo to get started. Then, activate a virtual environment in the cloned repo's directory and run pip install -r requirements.txt

Building Sphinx docs locally

cd docs make html

Docs are written in reStructuredText and built using the Sphinx documentation generator.

Running tests locally

pytest tests/

Test fixture schema

Each test fixture contains a package field with a raw, json encoded string of the manifest.

Each test fixture contains a testCase field that indicates whether the associated package is invalid or valid .

Each invalid test fixture contains an errorInfo field.

The errorPointer field, which is a jsonpointer pointing towards the cause of the invalid error, is included for invalid tests.

field, which is a jsonpointer pointing towards the cause of the invalid error, is included for tests. The reason field, which is a human readable description of the error, is included for invalid tests.

field, which is a human readable description of the error, is included for tests. The errorCode field, which is a machine readable description of the error, is included for invalid tests according to the following table.