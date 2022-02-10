openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ethpm-spec

by ethpm
3.0.0 (see all)

Ethereum Package Manager http://ethpm.github.io/ethpm-spec/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

611

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

EthPM Package Specification

Overview

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ethpm/Lobby

This repository comprises the formal specification and documentation source for the EthPM package manifest data format.

This data format is designed to be produced/consumed by Ethereum development tools. As such, this repository is intended for tool developers wishing to integrate with EthPM.

Package manifests are JSON-encoded, tightly-packed, with objects’ keys sorted in lexicographic order. Package manifests may live on disk, but are intended to be produced programmatically and uploaded directly to a content-addressable storage network (e.g. IPFS). A package manifest describes a single package, including package name, version, dependencies, and references to distributed source files.

Repository Contents

Examples / Use Cases

Package: owned (prettified)

{
    "name": "owned",
    "version": "1.0.0",
    "manifest": "ethpm/3",
    "meta": {
        "license": "MIT",
        "authors": [
            "Piper Merriam <pipermerriam@gmail.com>"
        ],
        "description": "Reusable contracts which implement a privileged 'owner' model for authorization.",
        "keywords": [
            "authorization"
        ],
        "links": {
            "documentation": "ipfs://QmUYcVzTfSwJoigggMxeo2g5STWAgJdisQsqcXHws7b1FW"
        }
    },
    "sources": {
        "contracts/Owned.sol": {
            "type": "solidity",
            "urls": [
                "ipfs://Qme4otpS88NV8yQi8TfTP89EsQC5bko3F5N1yhRoi6cwGV"
            ],
            "installPath": "./contracts/Owned.sol"
        }
    }
}

Please see Use Cases for documented examples of different kinds of packages with varying levels of complexity. Source for use case examples can be found in the examples/ directory of this repository.

Each example directory contains..

  • 1.0.0.json: ethpm v2 manifest (deprecated)
  • 1.0.0-pretty.json: ethpm v2 manifest (pretty printed) (deprecated)
  • v3.json: ethpm v3 manifest
  • v3-pretty.json: ethpm v3 manifest (pretty printed)
  • contracts/: Directory containing the source contracts for the example
  • metadata/: Directory containing example ethpm compliant compiler metadata output for each example contract

Specification

The EthPM package manifest format is formally specified as a JSON-Schema.

Please see Package Specification for a natural-language description of this schema, or see package.spec.json for the machine-readable version.

Contributing

Requirements: Python 3, pip, make Fork and clone this repo to get started. Then, activate a virtual environment in the cloned repo's directory and run pip install -r requirements.txt

Building Sphinx docs locally

  1. cd docs
  2. make html

Docs are written in reStructuredText and built using the Sphinx documentation generator.

Running tests locally

  1. pytest tests/

Test fixture schema

Each test fixture contains a package field with a raw, json encoded string of the manifest.

Each test fixture contains a testCase field that indicates whether the associated package is invalid or valid.

Each invalid test fixture contains an errorInfo field.

  • The errorPointer field, which is a jsonpointer pointing towards the cause of the invalid error, is included for invalid tests.
  • The reason field, which is a human readable description of the error, is included for invalid tests.
  • The errorCode field, which is a machine readable description of the error, is included for invalid tests according to the following table.

N0001 - Invalid "manifest" field. N0002 - Invalid "name" field. N0003 - Invalid "version" field. N0004 - Invalid "sources" field. N0005 - Invalid "contractTypes" field. N0006 - Invalid "deployments" field. N0007 - Invalid "compilers" field. N0008 - Invalid "buildDependencies" field. N0009 - Invalid "meta" field.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial