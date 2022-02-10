This repository comprises the formal specification and documentation source for the EthPM package manifest data format.
This data format is designed to be produced/consumed by Ethereum development tools. As such, this repository is intended for tool developers wishing to integrate with EthPM.
Package manifests are JSON-encoded, tightly-packed, with objects’ keys sorted in lexicographic order. Package manifests may live on disk, but are intended to be produced programmatically and uploaded directly to a content-addressable storage network (e.g. IPFS). A package manifest describes a single package, including package name, version, dependencies, and references to distributed source files.
./tests/fixtures/ethpm_uri_tests.json)
Package:
owned (prettified)
{
"name": "owned",
"version": "1.0.0",
"manifest": "ethpm/3",
"meta": {
"license": "MIT",
"authors": [
"Piper Merriam <pipermerriam@gmail.com>"
],
"description": "Reusable contracts which implement a privileged 'owner' model for authorization.",
"keywords": [
"authorization"
],
"links": {
"documentation": "ipfs://QmUYcVzTfSwJoigggMxeo2g5STWAgJdisQsqcXHws7b1FW"
}
},
"sources": {
"contracts/Owned.sol": {
"type": "solidity",
"urls": [
"ipfs://Qme4otpS88NV8yQi8TfTP89EsQC5bko3F5N1yhRoi6cwGV"
],
"installPath": "./contracts/Owned.sol"
}
}
}
Please see Use Cases for documented examples of different kinds of packages with varying levels of complexity. Source for use case examples can be found in the examples/ directory of this repository.
Each example directory contains..
1.0.0.json: ethpm v2 manifest (deprecated)
1.0.0-pretty.json: ethpm v2 manifest (pretty printed) (deprecated)
v3.json: ethpm v3 manifest
v3-pretty.json: ethpm v3 manifest (pretty printed)
contracts/: Directory containing the source contracts for the example
metadata/: Directory containing example ethpm compliant compiler metadata output for each example contract
The EthPM package manifest format is formally specified as a JSON-Schema.
Please see Package Specification for a natural-language description of this schema, or see package.spec.json for the machine-readable version.
Requirements: Python 3,
pip,
make
Fork and clone this repo to get started. Then, activate a
virtual environment in the cloned repo's
directory and run
pip install -r requirements.txt
cd docs
make html
Docs are written in reStructuredText and built using the Sphinx documentation generator.
pytest tests/
Each test fixture contains a
package field with a raw, json encoded string of the manifest.
Each test fixture contains a
testCase field that indicates whether the associated
package is
invalid or
valid.
Each invalid test fixture contains an
errorInfo field.
errorPointer field, which is a jsonpointer pointing towards the cause of the invalid error, is included for
invalid tests.
reason field, which is a human readable description of the error, is included for
invalid tests.
errorCode field, which is a machine readable description of the error, is included for
invalid tests according to the following table.
N0001 - Invalid
"manifest" field.
N0002 - Invalid
"name" field.
N0003 - Invalid
"version" field.
N0004 - Invalid
"sources" field.
N0005 - Invalid
"contractTypes" field.
N0006 - Invalid
"deployments" field.
N0007 - Invalid
"compilers" field.
N0008 - Invalid
"buildDependencies" field.
N0009 - Invalid
"meta" field.