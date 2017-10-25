A simple module for handling Ethereum unit convertion.

Install

npm install --save ethjs-unit

Usage

const unit = require ( 'ethjs-unit' ); var val1 = unit.toWei( 249824778 , 'ether' ); var val2 = unit.fromWei( '249824778000000000000000000' , 'ether' );

About

A port from the web3.js library, that just handles the unit convertion between the various types of Ethereum currency units.

Note, the toWei returns a BN instance while fromWei always returns a string number.

Amorphic Data Formatting

ethjs-unit uses the number-to-bn module to format all number values (hex or otherwise) into digestable BN.js number instances.

Methods Available & Objects

unitMap { unitName: singleUnitWeiValue, ... } getValueOfUnit < Function (unit) : (BN) > toWei < Function (value, unit) : (BN) > fromWei < Function (value, unit) : (String) >

Supported Units

'wei' : '1' , 'kwei' : '1000' , 'Kwei' : '1000' , 'babbage' : '1000' , 'femtoether' : '1000' , 'mwei' : '1000000' , 'Mwei' : '1000000' , 'lovelace' : '1000000' , 'picoether' : '1000000' , 'gwei' : '1000000000' , 'Gwei' : '1000000000' , 'shannon' : '1000000000' , 'nanoether' : '1000000000' , 'nano' : '1000000000' , 'szabo' : '1000000000000' , 'microether' : '1000000000000' , 'micro' : '1000000000000' , 'finney' : '1000000000000000' , 'milliether' : '1000000000000000' , 'milli' : '1000000000000000' , 'ether' : '1000000000000000000' , 'kether' : '1000000000000000000000' , 'grand' : '1000000000000000000000' , 'mether' : '1000000000000000000000000' , 'gether' : '1000000000000000000000000000' , 'tether' : '1000000000000000000000000000000'

Why BN.js?

ethjs has made a policy of using BN.js accross all of our modules. Here are some reasons why:

Lighter than alternatives (BigNumber.js) Faster than most alternatives, see benchmarks Used by the Ethereum foundation across all ethereumjs repositories Is already used by a critical JS dependency of many ethereum packages, see package elliptic Does not support decimals or floats (for greater precision), remember, the Ethereum blockchain cannot and will not support float values or decimal numbers

Contributing

Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to default. We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.

Guides

You'll find more detailed information on using ethjs-unit and tailoring it to your needs in our guides:

User guide - Usage, configuration, FAQ and complementary tools.

Developer guide - Contributing to ethjs-unit , writing coverage and updates.

Help out

There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:

Create, enhance, and debug ethjs rules (see our guide to "Working on rules").

Improve documentation.

Chime in on any open issue or pull request.

Open new issues about your ideas for making ethjs-unit better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.

Create or contribute to ecosystem tools, like modules for encoding or contracts.

Spread the word.

Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.

We communicate via issues and pull requests.

Important documents

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.