A simple Ethereum signing and recovery utility.

WARNING: This module does not have EIP155 replay protection, do not use until it is upgraded.

Install

npm install --save ethjs-signer

Usage

const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ); const Eth = require ( 'ethjs-query' ); const eth = new Eth( new HttpProvider( 'http://localhost:8545' )); const sign = require ( 'ethjs-signer' ).sign; const BN = require ( 'bignumber.js' ); const address = '0x0F6af8F8D7AAD198a7607C96fb74Ffa02C5eD86B' ; const privateKey = '0xecbcd9838f7f2afa6e809df8d7cdae69aa5dfc14d563ee98e97effd3f6a652f2' ; eth.getTransactionCount(address).then( ( nonce ) => { eth.sendRawTransaction(sign({ to : '0xce31a19193d4b23f4e9d6163d7247243bAF801c3' , value : 300000 , gas : new BN( '43092000' ), gasPrice : new BN( '20000000000' ), nonce : nonce, }, privateKey)).then( ( txHash ) => { console .log( 'Transaction Hash' , txHash); }); });

Note, that address and private key are a valid address and private key. Only use this example address for local testing and setup. You will loose your Ether if you send it to this address.

About

This module is meant to help sign and recover Ethereum transactions. You can either sign the transaction and have it return a serilized hex payload (the default), or return the raw array of Buffer values.

Method API

sign < Function ( Object , String [, Boolean ]) : ( String | Array )> recover < Function ( Object | String , Number , Object , Object ) : ( Object )>

Important documents

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.