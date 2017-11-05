A simple Ethereum signing and recovery utility.
WARNING: This module does not have EIP155 replay protection, do not use until it is upgraded.
npm install --save ethjs-signer
const HttpProvider = require('ethjs-provider-http');
const Eth = require('ethjs-query');
const eth = new Eth(new HttpProvider('http://localhost:8545'));
const sign = require('ethjs-signer').sign;
const BN = require('bignumber.js');
const address = '0x0F6af8F8D7AAD198a7607C96fb74Ffa02C5eD86B';
const privateKey = '0xecbcd9838f7f2afa6e809df8d7cdae69aa5dfc14d563ee98e97effd3f6a652f2';
eth.getTransactionCount(address).then((nonce) => {
eth.sendRawTransaction(sign({
to: '0xce31a19193d4b23f4e9d6163d7247243bAF801c3',
value: 300000,
gas: new BN('43092000'),
// when sending a raw transactions it's necessary to set the gas price, currently 0.00000002 ETH
gasPrice: new BN('20000000000'),
nonce: nonce,
}, privateKey)).then((txHash) => {
console.log('Transaction Hash', txHash);
});
});
Note, that address and private key are a valid address and private key. Only use this example address for local testing and setup. You will loose your Ether if you send it to this address.
This module is meant to help sign and recover Ethereum transactions. You can either sign the transaction and have it return a serilized hex payload (the default), or return the raw array of Buffer values.
sign <Function (Object, String [, Boolean]) : (String|Array)>
recover <Function (Object|String, Number, Object, Object) : (Object)>
