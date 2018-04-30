A super simple module for querying the Ethereum RPC layer without formatting.

This module was influenced by: eth-query .

Install

npm install --save ethjs-rpc

Usage

const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ); const EthRPC = require ( 'ethjs-rpc' ); const eth = new EthRPC( new HttpProvider( 'http://localhost:8545' )); eth.sendAsync({ method : 'eth_accounts' }, (err, accounts1) => { }); eth.sendAsync({ method : 'eth_gasPrice' }, (err, gasPrice) => { }); eth.sendAsync({ method : 'eth_getBalance' , params : [ '0x5c517fffeacc03caaa8f0aa5722168b9ab3fb7a1' , 'latest' ], }, (err, gasPrice) => { });

About

This simple module allows you to query the Ethereum RPC layer at a very low level. You must specify your data payload method and params, if any. The module will handle payload RPC ids.

Contributing

Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to ethjs-rpc . We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.

Guides

You'll find more detailed information on using ethjs-rpc and tailoring it to your needs in our guides:

User guide - Usage, configuration, FAQ and complementary tools.

Developer guide - Contributing to ethjs-rpc and writing your own code and coverage.

Help out

There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:

Create, enhance, and debug ethjs rules (see our guide to "Working on rules").

Improve documentation.

Chime in on any open issue or pull request.

Open new issues about your ideas for making ethjs-rpc better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.

better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works. Add new tests to absolutely anything.

Create or contribute to ecosystem tools, like modules for encoding or contracts.

Spread the word.

Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.

We communicate via issues and pull requests.

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.