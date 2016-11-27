A simple module for querying the Ethereum RPC layer.

Install

npm install --save ethjs-query

Usage

const BN = require ( 'bn.js' ); const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ); const Eth = require ( 'ethjs-query' ); const eth = new Eth( new HttpProvider( 'http://localhost:8545' )); eth.getBalance( '0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1' , cb); eth.sendTransaction({ from : '0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1' , to : '0x987d73d8a49eeb85d32cf462207dd71d50710033' , value : new BN( '6500000' ), gas : 3000000 , data : '0x' , }).then(cb).catch(cb);

About

A simple Ethereum RPC module for querying data from an Ethereum node such as a geth (go-etherem), parity (rust-ethereum) or TestRPC (local js-ethereum).

This module supports all Ethereum RPC methods and is designed completely to specification.

Amorphic Data Formatting

ethjs-query uses the ethjs-format module to format incoming and outgoing RPC data payloads. The primary formatting task is numbers. Number values can be inputed as: BigNumber , BN , string , hex or actual numbers . Because the blockchain does not support decimal or negative numbers, any kind of decimal or negative number will cause an error return. All received number values are returned as BN.js object instances.

Read more about the formatting layer here: ethjs-format

Async Only

All methods are async only, requiring either a callback or promise.

Error handling

Error handling is done through function callbacks or promised catches.

Debugging Options

ethjs-query comes equip with a full debug options for all data inputs and outputs.

const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ); const Eth = require ( 'ethjs-query' ); const eth = new Eth( new HttpProvider( 'http://localhost:8545' ), { debug : true , logger : console , jsonSpace : 0 }); eth.accounts(cb);

Supported Methods

ethjs-query supports all Ethereum specified RPC methods.

const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ); const Eth = require ( 'ethjs-query' ); const eth = new Eth( new HttpProvider( 'http://localhost:8545' )); eth.protocolVersion(cb);

Contributing

Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to ethjs-query . We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.

Guides

You'll find more detailed information on using ethjs-query and tailoring it to your needs in our guides:

User guide - Usage, configuration, FAQ and complementary tools.

Developer guide - Contributing to ethjs-query and writing your own code and coverage.

Help out

There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:

Create, enhance, and debug ethjs rules (see our guide to "Working on rules").

Improve documentation.

Chime in on any open issue or pull request.

Open new issues about your ideas for making ethjs-query better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.

better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works. Add new tests to absolutely anything.

Create or contribute to ecosystem tools, like modules for encoding or contracts.

Spread the word.

Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.

We communicate via issues and pull requests.

Important documents

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.