A simple module for querying the Ethereum RPC layer.
npm install --save ethjs-query
const BN = require('bn.js');
const HttpProvider = require('ethjs-provider-http');
const Eth = require('ethjs-query');
const eth = new Eth(new HttpProvider('http://localhost:8545'));
eth.getBalance('0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1', cb);
// result null <BN ...>
eth.sendTransaction({
from: '0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1',
to: '0x987d73d8a49eeb85d32cf462207dd71d50710033',
value: new BN('6500000'),
gas: 3000000,
data: '0x',
}).then(cb).catch(cb);
// result null 0xc5d2460186f7233c927e7db2dcc703c0e500b653ca82273b7bfad8045d85a470
A simple Ethereum RPC module for querying data from an Ethereum node such as a geth (go-etherem), parity (rust-ethereum) or TestRPC (local js-ethereum).
This module supports all Ethereum RPC methods and is designed completely to specification.
ethjs-query uses the
ethjs-format module to format incoming and outgoing RPC data payloads. The primary formatting task is numbers. Number values can be inputed as:
BigNumber,
BN,
string,
hex or
actual numbers. Because the blockchain does not support decimal or negative numbers, any kind of decimal or negative number will cause an error return. All received number values are returned as BN.js object instances.
Read more about the formatting layer here: ethjs-format
All methods are
async only, requiring either a callback or promise.
Error handling is done through function callbacks or promised catches.
ethjs-query comes equip with a full debug options for all data inputs and outputs.
const HttpProvider = require('ethjs-provider-http');
const Eth = require('ethjs-query');
const eth = new Eth(new HttpProvider('http://localhost:8545'), { debug: true, logger: console, jsonSpace: 0 });
eth.accounts(cb);
/* result
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.917Z] attempting method accounts with params [null]
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.917Z] [method 'accounts'] callback provided: true
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.917Z] [method 'accounts'] attempting input formatting of 0 inputs
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.917Z] [method 'accounts'] formatted inputs: []
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.917Z] [method 'accounts'] attempting query with formatted inputs...
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.919Z] [method 'accounts'] callback success, attempting formatting of raw outputs: ["0xb88643569c19d05dc67b960f91d9d696eebf808e","0xf...]
[ethjs-query 2016-11-27T19:37:54.919Z] [method 'accounts'] formatted outputs: ["0xb88643569c19d05dc67b960f91d9d696eebf808e","0xf...]
*/
ethjs-query supports all Ethereum specified RPC methods.
const HttpProvider = require('ethjs-provider-http');
const Eth = require('ethjs-query');
const eth = new Eth(new HttpProvider('http://localhost:8545'));
eth.protocolVersion(cb);
// ....
Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to
ethjs-query. We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.
You'll find more detailed information on using
ethjs-query and tailoring it to your needs in our guides:
ethjs-query and writing your own code and coverage.
There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:
ethjs-query better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.
Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.
We communicate via issues and pull requests.
