A simple web3 standard provider that signs sendTransaction payloads.

Install

npm install --save ethjs-provider-signer

Usage

const SignerProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-signer' ); const sign = require ( 'ethjs-signer' ).sign; const Eth = require ( 'ethjs-query' ); const provider = new SignerProvider( 'https://ropsten.infura.io' , { signTransaction : ( rawTx, cb ) => cb( null , sign(rawTx, '0x...privateKey...' )), accounts : ( cb ) => cb( null , [ '0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1' ]), }); const eth = new Eth(provider); eth.sendTransaction({ from : '0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1' , gas : 300000 , data : '0x...' , }, cb);

About

A simple wrapper module for ethjs-provider-http which allows you to sign sendTransaction payloads. It simply takes the sendTransaction data, signs it, and changes the payload method from eth_sendTransaction to eth_sendRawTransaction , then sends the payload.

The signTransaction method is called everytime a payload must be signed. It provides the raw transaction data, a handy raw transaction signing method and a callback to be fired. The callback must return a single signed alphanumeric hex data payload of the signed raw transaction.

ethjs-provider-signer works well with ethjs-signer , a simple module for signing raw transactions. You may also bring your own signer from packages like ethereumjs-signer .

Note, the nonce and gasPrice get auto-filled by default (by using the getTransactionCount and gasPrice RPC calls). However, if these properties are specified in the raw tx object, the raw tx object props will override the default nonce and gasPrice values provided.

Contributing

Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to ethjs-provider-signer . We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.

Guides

You'll find more detailed information on using ethjs-provider-signer and tailoring it to your needs in our guides:

User guide - Usage, configuration, FAQ and complementary tools.

Developer guide - Contributing to ethjs-provider-signer and writing your own code and coverage.

Help out

There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:

Create, enhance, and debug ethjs rules (see our guide to "Working on rules").

Improve documentation.

Chime in on any open issue or pull request.

Open new issues about your ideas for making ethjs-provider-signer better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.

better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works. Add new tests to absolutely anything.

Create or contribute to ecosystem tools, like modules for encoding or contracts.

Spread the word.

Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.

We communicate via issues and pull requests.

Important documents

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.