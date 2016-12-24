A simple web3 standard provider that signs sendTransaction payloads.
npm install --save ethjs-provider-signer
const SignerProvider = require('ethjs-provider-signer');
const sign = require('ethjs-signer').sign;
const Eth = require('ethjs-query');
const provider = new SignerProvider('https://ropsten.infura.io', {
signTransaction: (rawTx, cb) => cb(null, sign(rawTx, '0x...privateKey...')),
accounts: (cb) => cb(null, ['0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1']),
});
const eth = new Eth(provider);
eth.sendTransaction({
from: '0x407d73d8a49eeb85d32cf465507dd71d507100c1',
gas: 300000,
data: '0x...',
}, cb);
// results null 0x... (transaction hash)
A simple wrapper module for
ethjs-provider-http which allows you to sign sendTransaction payloads. It simply takes the sendTransaction data, signs it, and changes the payload method from
eth_sendTransaction to
eth_sendRawTransaction, then sends the payload.
The
signTransaction method is called everytime a payload must be signed. It provides the raw transaction data, a handy raw transaction signing method and a callback to be fired. The callback must return a single signed alphanumeric hex data payload of the signed raw transaction.
ethjs-provider-signer works well with
ethjs-signer, a simple module for signing raw transactions. You may also bring your own signer from packages like
ethereumjs-signer.
Note, the
nonce and
gasPrice get auto-filled by default (by using the
getTransactionCount and
gasPrice RPC calls). However, if these properties are specified in the raw tx object, the raw tx object props will override the default
nonce and
gasPrice values provided.
Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to
ethjs-provider-signer. We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.
You'll find more detailed information on using
ethjs-provider-signer and tailoring it to your needs in our guides:
ethjs-provider-signer and writing your own code and coverage.
There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:
ethjs-provider-signer better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.
Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.
We communicate via issues and pull requests.
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. nickdodson.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.