EthJS ENS

A convenience interface for using the Ethereum Name Service, based on the EthJS contract abstraction.

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install ethjs-ens --save

Usage

const ENS = require ( 'ethjs-ens' ) const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ) if ( typeof window === 'object' && typeof window .web3 !== 'undefined' ) { setupEns(web3.currentProvider) } else { const provider = new HttpProvider( 'https://ropsten.infura.io' ) setupEns(provider) } function setupEns ( provider ) { const ens = new ENS({ provider, network : '3' }) ens.lookup( 'vitalik.eth' ) .then( ( address ) => { const expected = '0x5f8f68a0d1cbc75f6ef764a44619277092c32df0' if (address === expected) { alert( "That's how you do it!" ) } }) .catch( ( reason ) => { console .error(reason) }) }

Available APIs

ens.lookup( name )

Takes a valid ENS name, like vitalik.eth , or some.specialname.eth .

Returns a Promise that resolves to a hex-prefixed hexadecimal string for the resolved address.

If a matching name can not be found, will throw:

new Error ( 'ENS name not found.' )

ens.reverse( address )

Takes an ethereum address (hex-encoded), and attempts to look up a corresponding name on the registry's reverse-registrar.

Returns a promise that resolves a string if a name exists, or throws if it does not.

An ethjs contract instance initialized for the specified network's address.

Implements the registry interface specified in EIP 137:

function owner (bytes32 node) constant returns (address); Returns the owner (registrar) of the specified node. function resolver(bytes32 node) constant returns (address); Returns the resolver for the specified node. function ttl(bytes32 node) constant returns (uint64);

Current Supported Networks

Network support is added by adding a registry for that network to the network map.

Main net (id 1)

Ropsten (id 3)

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Dan Finlay. For more information see LICENSE.md.