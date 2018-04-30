A simple contract module for the Ethereum RPC layer.

NOTE. Module not ready for use, still in heavy development.

Install

npm install --save ethjs-contract

Usage

const HttpProvider = require ( 'ethjs-provider-http' ); const Eth = require ( 'ethjs-query' ); const EthContract = require ( 'ethjs-contract' ); const eth = new Eth( new HttpProvider( 'http://localhost:8545' )); const contract = new EthContract(eth); const SimpleStore = contract(abi, bytecode, defaultTxObject); const simpleStore = SimpleStore.at( '0x000...' ); const simpleStore = SimpleStore.new( ( error, result ) => { }); simpleStore.set( 45000 , (error, result) => { }); simpleStore.get().catch( ( error ) => { }).then(result) => { }); const filter = simpleStore.SetComplete() .new({ toBlock : 'latest' }, (error, result) => { }); filter.watch( ( err, result ) => { }); filter.uninstall() .then(result) => { });

About

