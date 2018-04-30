A simple contract module for the Ethereum RPC layer.
NOTE. Module not ready for use, still in heavy development.
npm install --save ethjs-contract
const HttpProvider = require('ethjs-provider-http');
const Eth = require('ethjs-query');
const EthContract = require('ethjs-contract');
const eth = new Eth(new HttpProvider('http://localhost:8545'));
const contract = new EthContract(eth);
const SimpleStore = contract(abi, bytecode, defaultTxObject);
const simpleStore = SimpleStore.at('0x000...');
const simpleStore = SimpleStore.new((error, result) => {
// result null '0x928sdfk...'
});
simpleStore.set(45000, (error, result) => {
// result null '0x2dfj24...'
});
simpleStore.get().catch((error) => {
// error null
}).then(result) => {
// result <BigNumber ...>
});
const filter = simpleStore.SetComplete()
.new({ toBlock: 'latest' }, (error, result) => {
// result null <BigNumber ...> filterId
});
filter.watch((err, result) => {
// result null FilterResult {...}
});
filter.uninstall()
.then(result) => {
// result Boolean
});
A simple contract object for the Ethereum RPC layer.
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.
