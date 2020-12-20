openbase logo
etherscan-api

by Sebastian Schürmann
10.0.5 (see all)

A node.js wrapper for the etherscan api to fetch data and metadata from the ethereum blockchain

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

407

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Etherscan API

Development of a NEXTGEN Version has started - please stand by

npm license GitHub tag Travis GitHub issues

A way to access the etherscan.io api using promises. Fetch a diverse set of information about the blockchain.

Mainnet

var api = require('etherscan-api').init('YourApiKey');
var balance = api.account.balance('0xde0b295669a9fd93d5f28d9ec85e40f4cb697bae');
balance.then(function(balanceData){
  console.log(balanceData);
});

Example in the wild

For testnet usage

Supported:

  • morden
  • ropsten
  • rinkeby

Latest

// apikey, network, timeout
var api = require('etherscan-api').init('YourApiKey','rinkeby'. '3000');

Install

npm install etherscan-api --save

API Documentation

Full Api Docs

Development workflow

  • npm test - runs tests
    • npm run posttest - starts the linter
  • npm run lint - preconfigured linter
  • npm run docs - generates the apidocs
  • npm run bundle - builds a new bundle
  • npm run preversion - Steps before we create a new Tag
    • lint
    • changelog
  • npm run pages - pushes generated apidocs to the server
  • postversion - after generating a new version, push the tag to the server
  • npm run changelog - generates a changelog and pushes it

