Etherscan API
A way to access the etherscan.io api using promises. Fetch a diverse set of information about the blockchain.
Mainnet
var api = require('etherscan-api').init('YourApiKey');
var balance = api.account.balance('0xde0b295669a9fd93d5f28d9ec85e40f4cb697bae');
balance.then(function(balanceData){
console.log(balanceData);
});
Example in the wild
For testnet usage
Supported:
Latest
var api = require('etherscan-api').init('YourApiKey','rinkeby'. '3000');
Install
npm install etherscan-api --save
API Documentation
Full Api Docs
Development workflow
- npm test - runs tests
- npm run posttest - starts the linter
- npm run lint - preconfigured linter
- npm run docs - generates the apidocs
- npm run bundle - builds a new bundle
- npm run preversion - Steps before we create a new Tag
- npm run pages - pushes generated apidocs to the server
- postversion - after generating a new version, push the tag to the server
- npm run changelog - generates a changelog and pushes it