ethers-eip712 is an npm package that implements the Ethereum Typed Data (EIP712) for structured data hashing and signing proposal, written in TypeScript for ethers.js.

EIP712: https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-712

Usage

yarn install ethers-eip712 or npm install ethers-eip712

NOTE: both ethers v4 and ethers v5 are compatible by this single library.

Example

import { ethers } from 'ethers' import { TypedDataUtils } from 'ethers-eip712' const typedData = { types: { EIP712Domain: [ {name: "name" , type : "string" }, {name: "version" , type : "string" }, {name: "chainId" , type : "uint256" }, {name: "verifyingContract" , type : "address" }, ], Person: [ {name: "name" , type : "string" }, {name: "wallet" , type : "address" }, ] }, primaryType: 'Person' as const , domain: { name: 'Ether Mail' , version: '1' , chainId: 1 , verifyingContract: '0xCcCCccccCCCCcCCCCCCcCcCccCcCCCcCcccccccC' }, message: { 'name' : 'Bob' , 'wallet' : '0xbBbBBBBbbBBBbbbBbbBbbbbBBbBbbbbBbBbbBBbB' } } const digest = TypedDataUtils.encodeDigest(typedData) const digestHex = ethers.utils.hexlify(digest) const wallet = ethers.Wallet.createRandom() const signature = wallet.signMessage(digest)

See tests for more examples

License

MIT