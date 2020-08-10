ethers-eip712 is an npm package that implements the Ethereum Typed Data (EIP712)
for structured data hashing and signing proposal, written in TypeScript for ethers.js.
EIP712: https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-712
yarn install ethers-eip712 or
npm install ethers-eip712
NOTE: both ethers v4 and ethers v5 are compatible by this single library.
import { ethers } from 'ethers'
import { TypedDataUtils } from 'ethers-eip712'
const typedData = {
types: {
EIP712Domain: [
{name: "name", type: "string"},
{name: "version", type: "string"},
{name: "chainId", type: "uint256"},
{name: "verifyingContract", type: "address"},
],
Person: [
{name: "name", type: "string"},
{name: "wallet", type: "address"},
]
},
primaryType: 'Person' as const,
domain: {
name: 'Ether Mail',
version: '1',
chainId: 1,
verifyingContract: '0xCcCCccccCCCCcCCCCCCcCcCccCcCCCcCcccccccC'
},
message: {
'name': 'Bob',
'wallet': '0xbBbBBBBbbBBBbbbBbbBbbbbBBbBbbbbBbBbbBBbB'
}
}
const digest = TypedDataUtils.encodeDigest(typedData)
const digestHex = ethers.utils.hexlify(digest)
const wallet = ethers.Wallet.createRandom()
const signature = wallet.signMessage(digest)
MIT