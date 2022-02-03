A complete Ethereum wallet implementation and utilities in JavaScript (and TypeScript).
Features:
node.js
/home/ricmoo/some_project> npm install --save ethers
browser (UMD)
<script src="https://cdn.ethers.io/lib/ethers-5.1.umd.min.js" type="text/javascript">
</script>
browser (ESM)
<script type="module">
import { ethers } from "https://cdn.ethers.io/lib/ethers-5.1.esm.min.js";
</script>
Browse the documentation online:
Or browse the entire documentation as a single page to make searching easier.
These are a number of packages not included in the umbrella
ethers npm package, and
additional packages are always being added. Often these packages are for specific
use-cases, so rather than adding them to the umbrella package, they are added as
ancillary packages, which can be included by those who need them, while not bloating
everyone else with packages they do not need.
We will keep a list of useful packages here.
@ethersproject/experimental (documentation)
@ethersproject/cli (documentation)
@ethersproject/hardware-wallets (documentation)
MIT License (including all dependencies).