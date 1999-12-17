Node Ethernet/IP

A simple and lightweight node based API for interfacing with Rockwell Control/CompactLogix PLCs.

Prerequisites

latest version of NodeJS

Getting Started

Install with npm

npm install ethernet-ip --save

The API

How the heck does this thing work anyway? Great question!

The Basics

Getting Connected

const { Controller } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( () => { console .log(PLC.properties); });

Controller.properties Object

{ name : String , serial_number : Number , slot : Number , time : Date , path : Buffer, version : String , status : Number , faulted : Boolean , minorRecoverableFault : Boolean , minorUnrecoverableFault : Boolean , majorRecoverableFault : Boolean , majorUnrecoverableFault : Boolean , io_faulted : Boolean }

Set the Clock of the Controller

NOTE Controller.prototype.readWallClock and Controller.prototype.writeWallClock are experimental features and may not be available on all controllers. 1756-L8 ControlLogix Controllers are currently the only PLCs supporting these features.

Sync Controller WallClock to PC Datetime

const { Controller } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( async () => { await PLC.writeWallClock(); });

Set Controller WallClock to a Specific Date

const { Controller } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( async () => { const partyLikeIts1999 = new Date ( 'December 17, 1999 03:24:00' ); await PLC.writeWallClock(partyLikeIts1999); });

NOTE: Currently, the Tag Class only supports Atomic datatypes (SINT, INT, DINT, REAL, BOOL). Not to worry, support for STRING, ARRAY, and UDTs are in the plans and coming soon! =]

Reading Tags Individually ...

const { Controller, Tag } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); const fooTag = new Tag( "contTag" ); const barTag = new Tag( "progTag" , "prog" ); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( async () => { await PLC.readTag(fooTag); await PLC.readTag(barTag); console .log(fooTag.value); console .log(barTag.value); });

Additional Tag Name Examples ...

const fooTag = new Tag( "Program:prog.progTag" ); const barTag = new Tag( "arrayTag[0]" ); const bazTag = new Tag( "arrayTag[0,1,2]" ); const quxTag = new Tag( "integerTag.0" ); const quuxTag = new Tag( "udtTag.Member1" ); const quuzTag = new Tag( "boolArray[0]" , null , BIT_STRING);

Reading Tags as a Group ...

const { Controller, Tag, TagGroup } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); const group = new TagGroup(); group.add( new Tag( "contTag" )); group.add( new Tag( "progTag" , "prog" )); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( async () => { await PLC.readTagGroup(group); group.forEach( tag => { console .log(tag.value); }); });

NOTE: You MUST read the tags first or manually provide a valid CIP datatype. The following examples are taking the latter approach.

Writing Tags Individually ...

const { Controller, Tag, EthernetIP } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const { DINT, BOOL } = EthernetIP.CIP.DataTypes.Types; const PLC = new Controller(); const fooTag = new Tag( "contTag" , null , DINT); const barTag = new Tag( "progTag" , "prog" , BOOL); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( async () => { fooTag.value = 75 ; await PLC.writeTag(fooTag); await PLC.writeTag(barTag, true ); console .log(fooTag.value); console .log(barTag.value); });

Writing Tags as a Group ...

const { Controller, Tag, TagGroup, EthernetIP } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const { DINT, BOOL } = EthernetIP.CIP.DataTypes.Types; const PLC = new Controller(); const group = new TagGroup(); const fooTag = new Tag( "contTag" , null , DINT); const barTag = new Tag( "progTag" , "prog" , BOOL); group.add(fooTag); group.add(barTag); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( async () => { fooTag.value = 75 ; barTag.value = true ; await PLC.writeTagGroup(group); group.forEach( tag => { console .log(tag.value); }); });

Lets Get Fancy

const { Controller, Tag } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); PLC.subscribe( new Tag( "contTag" )); PLC.subscribe( new Tag( "progTag" , "prog" )); PLC.connect( "192.168.1.1" , 0 ).then( () => { PLC.scan_rate = 50 ; PLC.scan(); }); PLC.forEach( tag => { tag.on( "Initialized" , tag => { console .log( "Initialized" , tag.value); }); tag.on( "Changed" , (tag, oldValue) => { console .log( "Changed:" , tag.value); }); });

Demos

Monitor Tags for Changes Demo

const { Controller, Tag } = require ( "ethernet-ip" ); const PLC = new Controller(); PLC.subscribe( new Tag( "TEST_TAG" );); PLC.subscribe( new Tag( "TEST" , "Prog" );); PLC.subscribe( new Tag( "TEST_REAL" , "Prog" );); PLC.subscribe( new Tag( "TEST_BOOL" , "Prog" );); PLC.connect( "10.1.60.205" , 5 ).then( () => { const { name } = PLC.properties; console .log( `



Connected to PLC ${name} ...

` ); PLC.scan(); }); PLC.forEach( tag => { tag.on( "Changed" , (tag, lastValue) => { console .log( ` ${tag.name} changed from ${lastValue} -> ${tag.value} ` ); }); })

Built With

NodeJS - The Engine

javascript - ES2017 - The Language

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENCE file for details