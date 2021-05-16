etherlime is an ethereum development and deployment framework based on ethers.js.
This framework provides alternative to the other web3.js based frameworks and allows for ultimate control by the developer. It also adds much needed verboseness in the deployment process so that you can be aware of what is really going on (as opposed to the general shooting in the dark technique).
This framework was born out of necessity, hardships and trouble in the development and deployment of ethereum smart contract. We are trying to ease the pain of deployment, compilation and unit testing and add much needed stability to the process. In our mind ethers is much more stable alternative than web3.js for the moment therefore this framework is born.
Milestones:
npm i -g etherlime
Completely MIT Licensed. Including ALL dependencies.