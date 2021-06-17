A collection of utility functions for Ethereum. It can be used in Node.js and in the browser with browserify.
npm install ethereumjs-util
import assert from 'assert'
import { isValidChecksumAddress, unpadBuffer, BN } from 'ethereumjs-util'
const address = '0x2F015C60E0be116B1f0CD534704Db9c92118FB6A'
assert.ok(isValidChecksumAddress(address))
assert.equal(unpadBuffer(Buffer.from('000000006600', 'hex')), Buffer.from('6600', 'hex'))
assert.equal(new BN('dead', 16).add(new BN('101010', 2)), 57047)
DEPRECATED)
ethjs-util
BN,
rlp
The following methods are available provided by ethjs-util:
They can be imported by name:
import { intToHex, stripHexPrefix } from 'ethereumjs-util'
Additionally
ethereumjs-util re-exports a few commonly-used libraries. These include:
See our organizational documentation for an introduction to
EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.
If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.
MPL-2.0