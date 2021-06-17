openbase logo
ethereumjs-utils

by ethereumjs
5.2.5 (see all)

Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS monorepo.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

576

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SYNOPSIS

NPM Status Actions Status Coverage Status Discord

A collection of utility functions for Ethereum. It can be used in Node.js and in the browser with browserify.

INSTALL

npm install ethereumjs-util

USAGE

import assert from 'assert'
import { isValidChecksumAddress, unpadBuffer, BN } from 'ethereumjs-util'

const address = '0x2F015C60E0be116B1f0CD534704Db9c92118FB6A'
assert.ok(isValidChecksumAddress(address))

assert.equal(unpadBuffer(Buffer.from('000000006600', 'hex')), Buffer.from('6600', 'hex'))

assert.equal(new BN('dead', 16).add(new BN('101010', 2)), 57047)

API

Documentation

Modules

  • account
    • Account class
    • Private/public key and address-related functionality (creation, validation, conversion)
  • address
    • Address class and type
  • bytes
    • Byte-related helper and conversion functions
  • constants
    • Exposed constants
      • e.g. KECCAK256_NULL_S for string representation of Keccak-256 hash of null
  • hash
    • Hash functions
  • object
    • Helper function for creating a binary object (DEPRECATED)
  • signature
    • Signing, signature validation, conversion, recovery
  • types
    • Helpful TypeScript types
  • externals
    • Helper methods from ethjs-util
    • Re-exports of BN, rlp

ethjs-util methods

The following methods are available provided by ethjs-util:

  • arrayContainsArray
  • toBuffer
  • getBinarySize
  • stripHexPrefix
  • isHexPrefixed
  • isHexString
  • padToEven
  • intToHex
  • fromAscii
  • fromUtf8
  • toUtf8
  • toAscii
  • getKeys

They can be imported by name:

import { intToHex, stripHexPrefix } from 'ethereumjs-util'

Re-Exports

Additionally ethereumjs-util re-exports a few commonly-used libraries. These include:

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

LICENSE

MPL-2.0

