openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ethereumjs-units

by ethereumjs
0.2.0 (see all)

Ethereum unit conversion.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ethereumjs-units

NPM Package Build Status Coverage Status Gitter or #ethereumjs on freenode

Unit conversion utility.

There are two methods:

  • convert(value, unitFrom, unitTo) - convert a value between two units
  • lazyConvert(value, unitTo) - include unit type in the input and the output

The value and the output in all cases is a string.

Examples

Units.convert('1', 'eth', 'wei') // '1000000000000000000'
Units.convert('1', 'wei', 'eth') // '0.000000000000000001'
Units.convert('1', 'finney', 'eth') // '0.001'

Units.lazyConvert('1 eth', 'wei') // '1000000000000000000 wei'
Units.lazyConvert('1 wei', 'eth') // '0.000000000000000001 eth'
Units.lazyConvert('1 finney', 'eth') // '0.001 eth'

Units

Units are defined in units.json. It is compatible with web3.js and additionally includes ETH.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial