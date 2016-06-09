or #ethereumjs on freenode

Unit conversion utility.

There are two methods:

convert(value, unitFrom, unitTo) - convert a value between two units

- convert a value between two units lazyConvert(value, unitTo) - include unit type in the input and the output

The value and the output in all cases is a string.

Examples

Units.convert( '1' , 'eth' , 'wei' ) Units.convert( '1' , 'wei' , 'eth' ) Units.convert( '1' , 'finney' , 'eth' ) Units.lazyConvert( '1 eth' , 'wei' ) Units.lazyConvert( '1 wei' , 'eth' ) Units.lazyConvert( '1 finney' , 'eth' )

