Unit conversion utility.
There are two methods:
convert(value, unitFrom, unitTo) - convert a value between two units
lazyConvert(value, unitTo) - include unit type in the input and the output
The
value and the output in all cases is a string.
Units.convert('1', 'eth', 'wei') // '1000000000000000000'
Units.convert('1', 'wei', 'eth') // '0.000000000000000001'
Units.convert('1', 'finney', 'eth') // '0.001'
Units.lazyConvert('1 eth', 'wei') // '1000000000000000000 wei'
Units.lazyConvert('1 wei', 'eth') // '0.000000000000000001 eth'
Units.lazyConvert('1 finney', 'eth') // '0.001 eth'
Units are defined in
units.json. It is compatible with web3.js and additionally includes
ETH.