SYNOPSIS

This library is outdated. Please refer to the following EthereumJS modules:

VM - The Ethereum virtual machine and state processing functions

Blockchain - Blockchain management

Block - Block Schema definition and validation

Transaction - Transaction Schema definition and validation

Account - Account Schema definition and validation

rlp - Recursive Length Prefix serialization

Trie - Modified Merkle Patricia Tree

Ethash - Ethereum's Proof of Work algorithm

utils - Miscellaneous helper functions

devp2p - The networking protocol

devp2p-dpt - The disputed peer table

LICENSE

MPL-2.0