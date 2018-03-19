SYNOPSIS
This library is outdated. Please refer to the following EthereumJS modules:
- VM - The Ethereum virtual machine and state processing functions
- Blockchain - Blockchain management
- Block - Block Schema definition and validation
- Transaction - Transaction Schema definition and validation
- Account - Account Schema definition and validation
- rlp - Recursive Length Prefix serialization
- Trie - Modified Merkle Patricia Tree
- Ethash - Ethereum's Proof of Work algorithm
- utils - Miscellaneous helper functions
- devp2p - The networking protocol
- devp2p-dpt - The disputed peer table
LICENSE
MPL-2.0