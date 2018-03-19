openbase logo
ethereumjs-lib

by ethereumjs
3.0.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A JavaScript library of core Ethereum functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

450

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SYNOPSIS

NPM Package Gitter or #ethereumjs on freenode

js-standard-style

This library is outdated. Please refer to the following EthereumJS modules:

  • VM - The Ethereum virtual machine and state processing functions
  • Blockchain - Blockchain management
  • Block - Block Schema definition and validation
  • Transaction - Transaction Schema definition and validation
  • Account - Account Schema definition and validation
  • rlp - Recursive Length Prefix serialization
  • Trie - Modified Merkle Patricia Tree
  • Ethash - Ethereum's Proof of Work algorithm
  • utils - Miscellaneous helper functions
  • devp2p - The networking protocol
  • devp2p-dpt - The disputed peer table

LICENSE

MPL-2.0

