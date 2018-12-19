Utilities for handling ICAP addresses.
It works in Node.js as well as in the browser via
browserify. When minified for a browser, it should be less than 4K in size.
fromAddress(address, print, nonstd) - try encoding an address into an IBAN
fromAsset(asset, print) - try encoding an asset description into an IBAN
toAddress(iban) - try decoding an IBAN into an address
toAsset(iban) - try decoding an IBAN into an asset description
encode(address/asset) - encode an address or asset description into an IBAN
decode(iban) - decode an IBAN into an address or asset description
encodeBBAN(address/asset) - encode an address or asset description into a BBAN
decodeBBAN(bban) - decode a BBAN into an address or asset description
isICAP(iban) - return true if input is a valid ICAP, otherwise false
isAddress(iban) - return true if the input is a valid ICAP with an address, otherwise false
isAsset(iban) - return true if the input is a valid ICAP with an asset description, otherwise false
All of the above methods will throw exceptions on invalid inputs. The
to* and
from* method will also check for the expected inputs and outputs.
The
XE73 38O0 73KY GTWW ZN0F 2WZ0 R8PX 5ZPP ZS
The
address parameter only supports
0x prefixed input and will include that in the output.
The
nonstd parameter of
fromAddress, when set to true, will turn on support for the basic ICAP format generating an invalid IBAN, but encoding the entire 160 bits of an Ethereum address.
ICAP.fromAsset({
asset: 'ETH',
institution: 'XREG',
client: 'GAVOFYORK'
})
// returns 'XE81ETHXREGGAVOFYORK'
ICAP.fromAddress('0x00c5496aee77c1ba1f0854206a26dda82a81d6d8')
// returns 'XE7338O073KYGTWWZN0F2WZ0R8PX5ZPPZS'
ICAP.toAsset('XE81ETHXREGGAVOFYORK')
// returns {
// asset: 'ETH',
// institution: 'XREG',
// client: 'GAVOFYORK'
// }
ICAP.toAddress('XE7338O073KYGTWWZN0F2WZ0R8PX5ZPPZS')
// returns '0x00c5496aee77c1ba1f0854206a26dda82a81d6d8'
A direct address ICAP is an address less than 155 bits of length and therefore it safely fits into the length restrictions of IBAN (and the checksum method used).
That upper limit is
0x03ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff or
XE91GTJRJEU5043IEF993XWE21DBF0BVGF.
The following simple bruteforce code can be used to generate such addresses:
const ethUtil = require('ethereumjs-util')
function generateDirectAddress () {
while(true) {
var privateKey = crypto.randomBytes(32) // or your favourite other random method
if (ethUtil.privateToAddress(privateKey)[0] <= 3) {
return privateKey
}
}
}
Alternatively
ethereumjs-wallet can be used to generate compatible addresses.