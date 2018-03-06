ethereumjs-connect automates a few basic Ethereum network connection tasks: looks up the network ID, the coinbase address, sets the
from field for transaction objects, and (optionally) will setup functions and events ABIs for use with ethrpc. For examples of contracts and API inputs, see augur-contracts. (Important note: the static API setup in ethereumjs-connect is not yet compatible with web3!)
$ npm install ethereumjs-connect
To use ethereumjs-connect in Node.js, simply require it:
var connector = require("ethereumjs-connect");
A minified, browserified file
dist/ethereumjs-connect.min.js is included for use in the browser. Including this file attaches a
connector object to
window:
<script src="dist/ethereumjs-connect.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
To specify the connection endpoint, pass your RPC/IPC connection info to
connector.connect:
// Connect with only HTTP RPC support
connector.connect({http: "http://localhost:8545"});
// Connect to a local node using HTTP (on port 8545) and WebSockets (on port 8546)
connector.connect({http: "http://localhost:8545", ws: "ws://localhost:8546"});
// Connect to a local Ethereum node with IPC support
var ipcpath = require("path").join(process.env.HOME, ".ethereum", "geth.ipc");
var vitals = connector.connect({http: "http://localhost:8545", ipc: ipcpath});
// vitals fields;
// networkID // which blockchain you're connected to
// coinbase // sets the "from" address for outgoing transactions
// contracts // contract addresses
// api // static API data (for use with ethrpc transactions)
If the last argument provided to
connector.connect is a function, it will connect asynchronously:
connector.connect({http: "https://eth3.augur.net", ws: "ws://ws.augur.net"}, function (vitals) {
/* woohoo */
});
By default,
vitals.coinbase is used to set the
from field for outgoing transactions. However, you can manually set it to something else (for example, for client-side transactions):
info.abi.functions = connector.setFrom(info.abi.functions, "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000b0b");
$ npm test