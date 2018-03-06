ethereumjs-connect automates a few basic Ethereum network connection tasks: looks up the network ID, the coinbase address, sets the from field for transaction objects, and (optionally) will setup functions and events ABIs for use with ethrpc. For examples of contracts and API inputs, see augur-contracts. (Important note: the static API setup in ethereumjs-connect is not yet compatible with web3!)

Usage

$ npm install ethereumjs- connect

To use ethereumjs-connect in Node.js, simply require it:

var connector = require ( "ethereumjs-connect" );

A minified, browserified file dist/ethereumjs-connect.min.js is included for use in the browser. Including this file attaches a connector object to window :

< script src = "dist/ethereumjs-connect.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

To specify the connection endpoint, pass your RPC/IPC connection info to connector.connect :

connector.connect({ http : "http://localhost:8545" }); connector.connect({ http : "http://localhost:8545" , ws : "ws://localhost:8546" }); var ipcpath = require ( "path" ).join(process.env.HOME, ".ethereum" , "geth.ipc" ); var vitals = connector.connect({ http : "http://localhost:8545" , ipc : ipcpath});

If the last argument provided to connector.connect is a function, it will connect asynchronously:

connector.connect({ http : "https://eth3.augur.net" , ws : "ws://ws.augur.net" }, function ( vitals ) { });

By default, vitals.coinbase is used to set the from field for outgoing transactions. However, you can manually set it to something else (for example, for client-side transactions):

info.abi.functions = connector.setFrom(info.abi.functions, "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000b0b" );

Tests