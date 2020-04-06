Resources common to all Ethereum implementations
Succeeds the old ethereum/common library.
npm install ethereumjs-common
All parameters can be accessed through the
Common class which can be required through the
main package and instantiated either with just the
chain (e.g. 'mainnet') or the
chain
together with a specific
hardfork provided.
Here are some simple usage examples:
const Common = require('ethereumjs-common')
// Instantiate with only the chain
let c = new Common('ropsten')
c.param('gasPrices', 'ecAddGas', 'byzantium') // 500
// Chain and hardfork provided
c = new Common('ropsten', 'byzantium')
c.param('pow', 'minerReward') // 3000000000000000000
// Access genesis data for Ropsten network
c.genesis().hash // 0x41941023680923e0fe4d74a34bdac8141f2540e3ae90623718e47d66d1ca4a2d
// Get bootstrap nodes for chain/network
c.bootstrapNodes() // Array with current nodes
It is encouraged to also explicitly set the
supportedHardforks if the initializing library
only supports a certain range of
hardforks:
let c = new Common('ropsten', null, ['byzantium', 'constantinople', 'petersburg'])
This will e.g. throw an error when a param is requested for an unsupported hardfork and like this prevents unpredicted behaviour.
See the API documentation for a full list of functions for accessing specific chain and
depending hardfork parameters. There are also additional helper functions like
paramByBlock (topic, name, blockNumber) or
hardforkIsActiveOnBlock (hardfork, blockNumber)
to ease
blockNumber based access to parameters.
There are currently parameter changes by the following past and future hardfork by the library supported:
chainstart
homestead
dao
tangerineWhistle
spuriousDragon
byzantium
constantinople
petersburg (aka
constantinopleFix, apply together with
constantinople)
istanbul
muirGlacier
The
muirGlacier HF delaying the difficulty bomb and scheduled for January 2020
is supported by the library since
v1.5.0.
For hardfork-specific parameter access with the
param() and
paramByBlock() functions
you can use the following
topics:
gasConfig
gasPrices
vm
pow
casper
sharding
See one of the hardfork files like
byzantium.json in the
hardforks directory
for an overview. For consistency, the chain start (
chainstart) is considered an own
hardfork.
The hardfork-specific json files only contain the deltas from
chainstart and
shouldn't be accessed directly until you have a specific reason for it.
Note: The list of
gasPrices and gas price changes on hardforks is consistent
but not complete, so there are currently gas price values missing (PRs welcome!).
Supported chains:
mainnet
ropsten
rinkeby
kovan
goerli (final configuration since
v1.1.0)
The following chain-specific parameters are provided:
name
chainId
networkId
genesis block header values
hardforks block numbers
bootstrapNodes list
To get an overview of the different parameters have a look at one of the chain-specifc
files like
mainnet.json in the
chains directory, or to the
Chain type in ./src/types.ts.
There are two ways to set up a common instance with parameters for a private/custom chain:
You can pass a dictionary - conforming to the parameter format described above - with your custom values in
the constructor or the
setChain() method for the
chain parameter.
You can base your custom chain's config in a standard one, using the
Common.forCustomChain method.
There is no separate config file for bootstrap nodes like in the old
ethereum-common library.
Instead use the
common.bootstrapNodes() function to get nodes for a specific chain/network.
Network-specific genesis files are located in the
genesisStates folder.
Due to the large file sizes genesis states are not directly included in the
index.js file
but have to be accessed directly, e.g.:
const mainnetGenesisState = require('ethereumjs-common/dist/genesisStates/mainnet')
Or by accessing dynamically:
const genesisStates = require('ethereumjs-common/dist/genesisStates')
const mainnetGenesisState = genesisStates.genesisStateByName('mainnet')
const mainnetGenesisState = genesisStates.genesisStateById(1) // alternative via network Id
See our organizational documentation for an introduction to
EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.
If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.