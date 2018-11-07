A library to turn an unreliable remote source of Ethereum blocks into a reliable stream of blocks. Handles block and log removals on chain reorganization and block and log backfills on skipped blocks.

Requirements for supported Ethereum node

Blockstream requires support for EIP-234 in the configured Ethereum node. EIP-234 was merged Jul 28, 2018 and implemented in Geth and Parity shortly after. Versions that provide the needed functionality:

Parity: v2.1.0+

geth: v1.8.13+

Usage

Full Example

const configuration = { blockRetention: 100 }; async function getBlockByHash ( hash: string ): Promise < Block | null > { const response = await fetch( "http://localhost:8545" , { method: "POST" , headers: new Headers({ "Content-Type" : "application/json" }), body: { jsonrpc: "2.0" , id: 1 , method: "eth_getBlockByHash" , params: [hash, false ] } }); return await response.json(); } async function getLogs ( filterOptions: FilterOptions ): Promise < Log []> { const response = await fetch( "http://localhost:8545" , { method: "POST" , headers: new Headers({ "Content-Type" : "application/json" }), body: { jsonrpc: "2.0" , id: 1 , method: "eth_getLogs" , params: [filterOptions] } }); return await response.json(); } async function getLatestBlock ( ): Promise < Block > { const response = await fetch( "http://localhost:8545" , { method: "POST" , headers: new Headers({ "Content-Type" : "application/json" }), body: { jsonrpc: "2.0" , id: 1 , method: "eth_getBlockByNumber" , params: [ "latest" , false ] } }); return await response.json(); } const blockAndLogStreamer = new BlockAndLogStreamer(getBlockByHash, getLogs, configuration); const onBlockAddedSubscriptionToken = blockAndLogStreamer.subscribeToOnBlockAdded( block => console .log(block)); const onLogAddedSubscriptionToken = blockAndLogStreamer.subscribeToOnLogAdded( log => console .log(log)); const onBlockRemovedSubscriptionToken = blockAndLogStreamer.subscribeToOnBlockRemoved( block => console .log(block)); const onLogRemovedSubscriptionToken = blockAndLogStreamer.subscribeToOnLogRemoved( log => console .log(log)); const logFilterToken = blockAndLogStreamer.addLogFilter({address: "0xdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeef" , topics: [ "0xbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbadf00dbaadf00d" ]}); blockAndLogStreamer.reconcileNewBlock(getLatestBlock()); triggerBlockMining(); triggerBlockMining(); triggerBlockMining(); blockAndLogStreamer.reconcileNewBlock(getLatestBlock()); triggerChainReorg(); blockAndLogStreamer.reconcileNewBlock(getLatestBlock()); blockAndLogStreamer.unsubscribeFromOnBlockAdded(onBlockAddedSubscriptionToken); blockAndLogStreamer.unsubscribeFromOnBlockRemoved(onBlockRemovedSubscriptionToken); blockAndLogStreamer.unsubscribeFromOnLogAdded(onLogAddedSubscriptionToken); blockAndLogStreamer.unsubscribeFromOnLogRemoved(onLogRemovedSubscriptionToken); blockAndLogStreamer.removeLogFilter(logFilterToken); console .log(blockAndLogStreamer.getLatestReconciledBlock());

Signatures

Note: if you have a TypeScript aware editor this will all be available in the tooltip

Development

Build

docker build -t blockstream .

or

npm run build

Test

docker run blockstream

or