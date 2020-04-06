A module to store and interact with blocks.
npm install ethereumjs-blockchain
The following is an example to iterate through an existing Geth DB (needs
level to be installed separately).
This module performs write operations. Making a backup of your data before trying it is recommended. Otherwise, you can end up with a compromised DB state.
const level = require('level')
const Blockchain = require('ethereumjs-blockchain').default
const utils = require('ethereumjs-util')
const gethDbPath = './chaindata' // Add your own path here. It will get modified, see remarks.
const db = level(gethDbPath)
new Blockchain({ db: db }).iterator(
'i',
(block, reorg, cb) => {
const blockNumber = utils.bufferToInt(block.header.number)
const blockHash = block.hash().toString('hex')
console.log(`BLOCK ${blockNumber}: ${blockHash}`)
cb()
},
err => console.log(err || 'Done.'),
)
WARNING: Since
ethereumjs-blockchain is also doing write operations
on the DB for safety reasons only run this on a copy of your database, otherwise this might lead
to a compromised DB state.
