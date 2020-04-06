openbase logo
ethereumjs-blockchain

by ethereumjs
4.0.4 (see all)

Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS VM monorepo.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.5K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SYNOPSIS

NPM Package Actions Status Coverage Status Gitter or #ethereumjs on freenode

A module to store and interact with blocks.

INSTALL

npm install ethereumjs-blockchain

API

./docs/

EXAMPLE

The following is an example to iterate through an existing Geth DB (needs level to be installed separately).

This module performs write operations. Making a backup of your data before trying it is recommended. Otherwise, you can end up with a compromised DB state.

const level = require('level')
const Blockchain = require('ethereumjs-blockchain').default
const utils = require('ethereumjs-util')

const gethDbPath = './chaindata' // Add your own path here. It will get modified, see remarks.
const db = level(gethDbPath)

new Blockchain({ db: db }).iterator(
  'i',
  (block, reorg, cb) => {
    const blockNumber = utils.bufferToInt(block.header.number)
    const blockHash = block.hash().toString('hex')
    console.log(`BLOCK ${blockNumber}: ${blockHash}`)
    cb()
  },
  err => console.log(err || 'Done.'),
)

WARNING: Since ethereumjs-blockchain is also doing write operations on the DB for safety reasons only run this on a copy of your database, otherwise this might lead to a compromised DB state.

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

