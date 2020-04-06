openbase logo
ethereumjs-block

by ethereumjs
2.2.2 (see all)

Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS VM monorepo.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

397K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SYNOPSIS

NPM Package Actions Status Coverage Status Gitter

Implements schema and functions related to Ethereum's block.

INSTALL

npm install ethereumjs-block

BROWSER

This module works with browserify.

API

Documentation

TESTING

Tests in the tests directory are partly outdated and testing is primarily done by running the BlockchainTests from within the ethereumjs-vm repository.

To avoid bloating this repository with ethereum/tests JSON files, we usually copy specific JSON files and wrap them with some metadata (source, date, commit hash). There's a helper to aid in that process and can be found at wrap-ethereum-test.sh.

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

LICENSE

MPL-2.0

