Implements schema and functions related to Ethereum's block.

npm install ethereumjs-block

This module works with browserify .

Tests in the tests directory are partly outdated and testing is primarily done by running the BlockchainTests from within the ethereumjs-vm repository.

To avoid bloating this repository with ethereum/tests JSON files, we usually copy specific JSON files and wrap them with some metadata (source, date, commit hash). There's a helper to aid in that process and can be found at wrap-ethereum-test.sh.

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

MPL-2.0