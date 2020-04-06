Implements schema and functions related to Ethereum's block.
npm install ethereumjs-block
This module works with
browserify.
Tests in the
tests directory are partly outdated and testing is primarily done by running the
BlockchainTests from within the ethereumjs-vm repository.
To avoid bloating this repository with ethereum/tests JSON files, we usually copy specific JSON files and wrap them with some metadata (source, date, commit hash). There's a helper to aid in that process and can be found at wrap-ethereum-test.sh.
