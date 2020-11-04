openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ethereumjs-account

by ethereumjs
3.0.0 (see all)

Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS VM monorepo.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

261K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use Util.Account class found on package ethereumjs-util@^7.0.6 https://github.com/ethereumjs/ethereumjs-util/releases/tag/v7.0.6

Readme

This package has been deprecated. Please use ethereumjs-util v7.0.6 onwards.

Visit https://github.com/ethereumjs/ethereumjs-util/releases/tag/v7.0.6 for more.

SYNOPSIS

NPM Package Actions Status Coverage Status Gitter js-standard-style

This library eases the handling of Ethereum accounts, where accounts can be either external accounts or contracts (see Account Types docs).

Note that the library is not meant to be used to handle your wallet accounts, use e.g. the web3-eth-personal package from the web3.js library for that. This is just a semantic wrapper to ease the use of account data and provide functionality for reading and writing accounts from and to the Ethereum state trie.

Note: The library implements EIP-161 to determine empty accounts, and as such doesn't support hardforks before the Spurious Dragon.

INSTALL

npm install ethereumjs-account

BROWSER

This module work with browserify.

API

./docs/

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial