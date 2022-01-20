openbase logo
ethereum-types

by 0xProject
3.6.0

Ethereum types

npm
GitHub
CDN

23.6K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

109

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No

Readme

0x is an open protocol that facilitates trustless, low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets. For more information on how it works, check out the 0x protocol specification.

This repository is a monorepo including the 0x protocol smart contracts and numerous developer tools. Each public sub-package is independently published to NPM.

CircleCI Coverage Status Discord License

Packages

Visit our developer portal for a comprehensive list of core & community maintained packages. All packages maintained with this monorepo are listed below.

TypeScript/Javascript Packages

Ethereum tooling

PackageVersionDescription
@0x/web3-wrappernpmAn Ethereum JSON RPC client
@0x/sol-compilernpmA wrapper around solc-js that adds smart re-compilation, ability to compile an entire project, Solidity version specific compilation, standard input description support and much more.
@0x/sol-coveragenpmA solidity test coverage tool
@0x/sol-profilernpmA solidity gas cost profiler
@0x/sol-tracenpmA solidity stack trace tool
@0x/sol-resolvernpmImport resolver for smart contracts dependencies
@0x/subprovidersnpmWeb3 provider middlewares (e.g. LedgerSubprovider)
@0x/sol-docnpmSolidity documentation generator

Utilities

PackageVersionDescription
@0x/abi-gennpmTool to generate TS wrappers from smart contract ABIs
@0x/tslint-confignpmCustom TSLint rules used by the 0x core team
@0x/typesnpmShared type declarations
@0x/typescript-typingsnpmRepository of types for external packages
@0x/utilsnpmShared utilities
@0x/assertnpmType and schema assertions used by our packages
@0x/base-contractnpmBaseContract used by auto-generated abi-gen wrapper contracts
@0x/dev-utilsnpmDev utils to be shared across 0x packages

Usage

Node version 6.x or 8.x is required.

Most of the packages require additional typings for external dependencies. You can include those by prepending the @0x/typescript-typings package to your typeRoots config.

"typeRoots": ["node_modules/@0x/typescript-typings/types", "node_modules/@types"],

Contributing

We strongly recommend that the community help us make improvements and determine the future direction of the protocol. To report bugs within this package, please create an issue in this repository.

Read our contribution guidelines.

Install dependencies

Make sure you are using Yarn v1.9.4. To install using brew:

brew install yarn@1.9.4

Then install dependencies

yarn install

You will also need to have Python 3 installed, in order to build and run the tests of abi-gen's command-line interface, which is integrated with the yarn build, yarn test, and yarn lint commands described below. More specifically, your local pip should resolve to the Python 3 version of pip, not a Python 2.x version.

Build

To build all packages:

yarn build

To build a specific package:

PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn build

To build all contracts packages:

yarn build:contracts

Watch

To re-build all packages on change:

yarn watch

To watch a specific package and all it's dependent packages:

PKG=[NPM_PACKAGE_NAME] yarn watch

e.g
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn watch

Clean

Clean all packages:

yarn clean

Clean a specific package

PKG=0x.js yarn clean

Rebuild

To re-build (clean & build) all packages:

yarn rebuild

To re-build (clean & build) a specific package & it's deps:

PKG=0x.js yarn rebuild

Lint

Lint all packages:

yarn lint

Lint a specific package:

PKG=0x.js yarn lint

Run Tests

Run all tests:

yarn test

Run a specific package's test:

PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn test

Run all contracts packages tests:

yarn test:contracts

