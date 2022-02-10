Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
npm install ethereum-input-data-decoder
Pass ABI file path to decoder constructor:
const InputDataDecoder = require('ethereum-input-data-decoder');
const decoder = new InputDataDecoder(`${__dirname}/abi.json`);
Alternatively, you can pass ABI array object to constructor;
const abi = [{ ... }]
const decoder = new InputDataDecoder(abi);
Then you can decode input data:
const data = `0x67043cae0000000000000000000000005a9dac9315fdd1c3d13ef8af7fdfeb522db08f020000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000058a20230000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000040293400000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a0f3df64775a2dfb6bc9e09dced96d0816ff5055bf95da13ce5b6c3f53b97071c800000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000034254430000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000`;
const result = decoder.decodeData(data);
console.log(result);
{
"method": "registerOffChainDonation",
"types": [
"address",
"uint256",
"uint256",
"string",
"bytes32"
],
"inputs": [
<BN: 5a9dac9315fdd1c3d13ef8af7fdfeb522db08f02>,
<BN: 58a20230>,
<BN: 402934>,
"BTC",
<Buffer f3 df ... 71 c8>
],
"names": [
"addr",
"timestamp",
"chfCents",
"currency",
"memo"
]
}
Example using input response from web3.getTransaction:
web3.eth.getTransaction(txHash, (error, txResult) => {
const result = decoder.decodeData(txResult.input);
console.log(result);
});
Where
OrderData is
struct OrderData {
uint256 amount;
address buyer;
}
Decoding input to a method
someMethod(address,OrderData,OrderData[]) returns data in format
{
method: 'someMethod',
types: ['address', '(uint256,address)', '(uint256,address)[]'],
inputs: [
'0x81c55017F7Ce6E72451cEd49FF7bAB1e3DF64d0C',
[100, '0xA37dE6790861B5541b0dAa7d0C0e651F44c6f4D9']
[[274, '0xea674fdde714fd979de3edf0f56aa9716b898ec8']]
],
names: ['sender', ['order', ['amount', 'buyer']], ['allOrders', ['amount', 'buyer']]]
}
types field, tuples are represented as a string containing types contained in the tuple
inputs field, tuples are represented as an array containing values contained in the tuple
names field, tuples are represented as an array with 2 items. Item 1 is the name of the tuple, item 2 is an array containing the names of the values contained in the tuple.
All numbers are returned in big number format to preserve precision.
Here's an example of how to convert the big number to a human readable format.
console.log(result.inputs[0].toString(10)) // "5"
console.log(result.inputs[0].toNumber()) // 55
Please keep in mind that JavaScript only supports numbers up to 64 bits. Solidity numbers can be up to 256 bits, so you run the risk of truncation when casting or having the big number library error out when trying to parse a large number to a JavaScript Number type.
const n = new BN("543534254523452352345234523455")
console.log(n.toString(10)) // "543534254523452352345234523455"
console.log(n.toNumber()) // ERROR!
npm install -g ethereum-input-data-decoder
$ ethereum_input_data_decoder --help
Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
Usage
$ ethereum_input_data_decoder [flags] [input]
Options
--abi, -a ABI file path
--input, -i Input data file path
Examples
$ ethereum_input_data_decoder --abi token.abi --input data.txt
$ ethereum_input_data_decoder --abi token.abi "0x23b872dd..."
Pass ABI file and input data as file:
$ ethereum_input_data_decoder --abi abi.json --input data.tx
method registerOffChainDonation
address addr 0x5a9dac9315fdd1c3d13ef8af7fdfeb522db08f02
uint256 timestamp 1487012400
uint256 chfCents 4204852
string currency BTC
bytes32 memo 0xf3df64775a2dfb6bc9e09dced96d0816ff5055bf95da13ce5b6c3f53b97071c8
Pass ABI file and input data as string:
$ ethereum_input_data_decoder --abi abi.json 0x67043cae0...000000
method registerOffChainDonation
address addr 0x5a9dac9315fdd1c3d13ef8af7fdfeb522db08f02
uint256 timestamp 1487012400
uint256 chfCents 4204852
string currency BTC
bytes32 memo 0xf3df64775a2dfb6bc9e09dced96d0816ff5055bf95da13ce5b6c3f53b97071c8
You can also pipe the input data:
$ cat data.txt | ethereum_input_data_decoder --abi abi.json
method registerOffChainDonation
address addr 0x5a9dac9315fdd1c3d13ef8af7fdfeb522db08f02
uint256 timestamp 1487012400
uint256 chfCents 4204852
string currency BTC
bytes32 memo 0xf3df64775a2dfb6bc9e09dced96d0816ff5055bf95da13ce5b6c3f53b97071c8
npm test
Clone repository:
git clone git@github.com:miguelmota/ethereum-input-data-decoder.git
cd ethereum-input-data-decoder/
Install dependencies:
npm install
Make changes.
Run tests:
npm test
Run linter:
npm run lint
Build:
npm run build
Pull requests are welcome!
For contributions please create a new branch and submit a pull request for review.
Many thanks to all the contributors for making this a better library for everyone 🙏
Q: How can I retrieve the ABI?
A: You can generate the ABI from the solidity source files using the Solidity Compiler.
solc --abi MyContract.sol -o build
Q: Can this library decode contract creation input data?
Q: Does this library support ABIEncoderV2?