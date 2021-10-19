This is the rewrite of
ensjs. If you are looking for the previous version, look for ethereum-ens
import ENS, { getEnsAddress } from '@ensdomains/ensjs'
const ens = new ENS({ provider, ensAddress: getEnsAddress('1') })
ens.name('resolver.eth').getAddress() // 0x123
default - ENS
getEnsAddress
getResolverContract
getENSContract
namehash
labelhash
name(name: String) => Name
Returns a Name Object, that allows you to make record queries.
resolver(address: EthereumAddress) => Resolver
Returns a Resolver Object, allowing you to query names from this specific resolver. Most useful when querying a different resolver that is different than is currently recorded on the registry. E.g. migrating to a new resolver
async getName(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<Name>
Returns the reverse record for a particular Ethereum address.
async setReverseRecord(name: Name) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Sets the reverse record for the current Ethereum address
async getOwner() => Promise<EthereumAddress>
Returns the owner/controller for the current ENS name.
async setOwner(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<Ethers>
Sets the owner/controller for the current ENS name.
async getResolver() => Promise<EthereumAddress>
Returns the resolver for the current ENS name.
async setResolver(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<EthereumAddress>
Sets the resolver for the current ENS name.
async getTTL() => Promise<Number>
Returns the TTL for the current ENS name.
async getAddress(coinId: String) => Promise<EthereumAddress>
Returns the address for the current ENS name for the coinId provided.
async setAddress(coinId: String, address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Sets the address for the current ENS name for the coinId provided.
async getContent() => Promise<ContentHash>
Returns the contentHash for the current ENS name.
async setContenthash(content: ContentHash) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Sets the contentHash for the current ENS name.
async getText(key: String) => Promise<String>
Returns the text record for a given key for the current ENS name.
async setText(key: String, recordValue: String) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Sets the text record for a given key for the current ENS name.
async setSubnodeOwner(label: String, newOwner: EthereumAddress) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Sets the subnode owner for a subdomain of the current ENS name.
async setSubnodeRecord(label: String, newOwner: EthereumAddress, resolver: EthereumAddress, ttl: ?Number) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Sets the subnode owner, resolver, ttl for a subdomain of the current ENS name in one transaction.
async createSubdomain(label: String) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Creates a subdomain for the current ENS name. Automatically sets the owner to the signing account.
async deleteSubdomain(label: String) => Promise<EthersTxObject>
Deletes a subdomain for the current ENS name. Automatically sets the owner to "0x0..."
address
Static property that returns current resolver address
name(name) => Name
Returns a Name Object that hardcodes the resolver
The previous version of
ensjs can be found at https://github.com/ensdomains/ensjs/tree/v1