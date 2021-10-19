ENS.js V2

This is the rewrite of ensjs . If you are looking for the previous version, look for ethereum-ens

Overview of the API

Setup

import ENS, { getEnsAddress } from '@ensdomains/ensjs' const ens = new ENS({ provider, ensAddress : getEnsAddress( '1' ) }) ens.name( 'resolver.eth' ).getAddress()

exports

default - ENS getEnsAddress getResolverContract getENSContract namehash labelhash

ENS Interface

name ( name : String) => Name

Returns a Name Object, that allows you to make record queries.

resolver (address: EthereumAddress) => Resolver

Returns a Resolver Object, allowing you to query names from this specific resolver. Most useful when querying a different resolver that is different than is currently recorded on the registry. E.g. migrating to a new resolver

async getName(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise <Name>

Returns the reverse record for a particular Ethereum address.

async setReverseRecord(name: Name) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Sets the reverse record for the current Ethereum address

Name Interface

async getOwner() => Promise <EthereumAddress>

Returns the owner/controller for the current ENS name.

async setOwner(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise <Ethers>

Sets the owner/controller for the current ENS name.

async getResolver() => Promise <EthereumAddress>

Returns the resolver for the current ENS name.

async setResolver(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise <EthereumAddress>

Sets the resolver for the current ENS name.

async getTTL() => Promise < Number >

Returns the TTL for the current ENS name.

async getAddress(coinId: String ) => Promise <EthereumAddress>

Returns the address for the current ENS name for the coinId provided.

async setAddress(coinId: String , address: EthereumAddress) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Sets the address for the current ENS name for the coinId provided.

async getContent() => Promise <ContentHash>

Returns the contentHash for the current ENS name.

async setContenthash(content: ContentHash) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Sets the contentHash for the current ENS name.

async getText(key: String ) => Promise < String >

Returns the text record for a given key for the current ENS name.

async setText(key: String , recordValue: String ) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Sets the text record for a given key for the current ENS name.

async setSubnodeOwner(label: String , newOwner: EthereumAddress) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Sets the subnode owner for a subdomain of the current ENS name.

async setSubnodeRecord(label: String , newOwner: EthereumAddress, resolver: EthereumAddress, ttl: ? Number ) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Sets the subnode owner, resolver, ttl for a subdomain of the current ENS name in one transaction.

async createSubdomain(label: String ) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Creates a subdomain for the current ENS name. Automatically sets the owner to the signing account.

async deleteSubdomain(label: String ) => Promise <EthersTxObject>

Deletes a subdomain for the current ENS name. Automatically sets the owner to "0x0..."

Resolver Interface

address

Static property that returns current resolver address

name(name) => Name

Returns a Name Object that hardcodes the resolver

NOTE