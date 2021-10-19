openbase logo
ethereum-ens

by ensdomains
0.8.0 (see all)

Javascript bindings for the Ethereum Name Service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.2K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ENS.js V2

This is the rewrite of ensjs. If you are looking for the previous version, look for ethereum-ens

Overview of the API

Setup

import ENS, { getEnsAddress } from '@ensdomains/ensjs'



const ens = new ENS({ provider, ensAddress: getEnsAddress('1') })

ens.name('resolver.eth').getAddress() // 0x123

exports

default - ENS
getEnsAddress
getResolverContract
getENSContract
namehash
labelhash

ENS Interface

name(name: String) => Name

Returns a Name Object, that allows you to make record queries.

resolver(address: EthereumAddress) => Resolver

Returns a Resolver Object, allowing you to query names from this specific resolver. Most useful when querying a different resolver that is different than is currently recorded on the registry. E.g. migrating to a new resolver

async getName(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<Name>

Returns the reverse record for a particular Ethereum address.

async setReverseRecord(name: Name) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Sets the reverse record for the current Ethereum address

Name Interface

async getOwner() => Promise<EthereumAddress>

Returns the owner/controller for the current ENS name.

async setOwner(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<Ethers>

Sets the owner/controller for the current ENS name.

async getResolver() => Promise<EthereumAddress>

Returns the resolver for the current ENS name.

async setResolver(address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<EthereumAddress>

Sets the resolver for the current ENS name.

async getTTL() => Promise<Number>

Returns the TTL for the current ENS name.

async getAddress(coinId: String) => Promise<EthereumAddress>

Returns the address for the current ENS name for the coinId provided.

async setAddress(coinId: String, address: EthereumAddress) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Sets the address for the current ENS name for the coinId provided.

async getContent() => Promise<ContentHash>

Returns the contentHash for the current ENS name.

async setContenthash(content: ContentHash) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Sets the contentHash for the current ENS name.

async getText(key: String) => Promise<String>

Returns the text record for a given key for the current ENS name.

async setText(key: String, recordValue: String) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Sets the text record for a given key for the current ENS name.

async setSubnodeOwner(label: String, newOwner: EthereumAddress) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Sets the subnode owner for a subdomain of the current ENS name.

async setSubnodeRecord(label: String, newOwner: EthereumAddress, resolver: EthereumAddress, ttl: ?Number) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Sets the subnode owner, resolver, ttl for a subdomain of the current ENS name in one transaction.

 async createSubdomain(label: String) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Creates a subdomain for the current ENS name. Automatically sets the owner to the signing account.

async deleteSubdomain(label: String) => Promise<EthersTxObject>

Deletes a subdomain for the current ENS name. Automatically sets the owner to "0x0..."

Resolver Interface

address

Static property that returns current resolver address

name(name) => Name

Returns a Name Object that hardcodes the resolver

NOTE

The previous version of ensjs can be found at https://github.com/ensdomains/ensjs/tree/v1

