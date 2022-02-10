openbase logo
ethereum-encryption

by Daniel Meyer
0.0.5 (see all)

Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity

8

GitHub Stars

605

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Encryption

Reviews

Readme

follow on Twitter

eth-crypto

Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials on how to use them together with web3js and solidity.

Tutorials

Functions

Install

  npm install eth-crypto --save

// es6
import EthCrypto from 'eth-crypto';

// node
const EthCrypto = require('eth-crypto');

API

READ THE FULL DOCUMENTATION ON GITHUB

