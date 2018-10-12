Contract which implements utilities for working with datetime values in ethereum.
Contract Deployments:
0x1a6184CD4C5Bea62B0116de7962EE7315B7bcBce
0x92482Ba45A4D2186DafB486b322C6d0B88410FE7
To verify, you need to compare the code on the blockchain with the runtime code
which can be gotten from
solc contracts/DateTime.sol --optimize --bin-runtime.
Also you can find it already verified at https://etherscan.io/address/0x1a6184cd4c5bea62b0116de7962ee7315b7bcbce#code
Internally, the following struct is used to represent date-time object.
struct DateTime {
uint16 year;
uint8 month;
uint8 day;
uint8 hour;
uint8 minute;
uint8 second;
uint8 weekday;
}
isLeapYear(uint16 year) constant returns (bool)
Given an integer year value, returns whether it is a leap year.
parseTimestamp(uint timestamp) internal returns (DateTime dt)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime representation of it.
getYear(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint16)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.year value for the timestamp.
getMonth(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint16)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.month value for the timestamp.
getDay(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint16)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.day value for the timestamp.
getHour(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint16)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.hour value for the timestamp.
getMinute(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint16)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.minute value for the timestamp.
getSecond(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint16)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.second value for the timestamp.
getWeekday(uint timestamp) constant returns (uint8)
Given a unix timestamp, returns the
DateTime.weekday value for the timestamp.
toTimestamp(uint16 year, uint8 month, uint8 day, uint8 hour, uint8 minute, uint8 second) constant returns (uint timestamp)
toTimestamp(uint16 year, uint8 month, uint8 day, uint8 hour, uint8 minute) constant returns (uint timestamp)
toTimestamp(uint16 year, uint8 month, uint8 day, uint8 hour) constant returns (uint timestamp)
toTimestamp(uint16 year, uint8 month, uint8 day) constant returns (uint timestamp)
Returns the unix timestamp representation for the given date and time values.