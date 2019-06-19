openbase logo
Readme

Description

This tool enables any non-public blockchain instance to interact with the Oraclize service.

Please note that at this point this tool is still experimental and subject to change without notice.

Requirements

  • node version >= 5.0.0 (& npm)

Note

(on Ubuntu)

run sudo apt-get install build-essential -y

You should run the following commands from within the ethereum-bridge folder.

Install

via git

git clone https://github.com/oraclize/ethereum-bridge.git
cd ethereum-bridge
npm install

via npm

npm install -g ethereum-bridge

How to use

You have 2 options:

  • active mode (deploy and query contracts using one account on your main node) [DEFAULT]
  • broadcast mode (deploy and query contracts using a local account (the node will be used only to broadcast the txs))

After you have correctly deployed the address resolver and the connector on your blockchain you can load the previous instance using the --oar flag (with the latest oar address generated) or using --instance latest

if you are not using the deterministic OAR you also need to update your contract constructor with the new address resolver generated

see also optional flags

Active mode

ethereum-bridge -H localhost:8545 -a 1

(deploy contracts using the account 1 found on the localhost:8545 node)

Broadcast mode

Generate a new local address:

ethereum-bridge -H localhost:8545 --broadcast --new

(generate a new address locally and deploy contracts (txs broadcasted to localhost:8545 node))

or if you already have one or more account in your keys.json file:

ethereum-bridge -H localhost:8545 --broadcast -a 0

(load the first account in your keys.json file (index n.0) and deploy contracts (txs broadcasted to localhost:8545 node))

Add a custom address resolver

Add OAR = OraclizeAddrResolverI(EnterYourOarCustomAddress); to your contract constructor, example:

Where EnterYourOarCustomAddress is the address resolver generated when you have run the script

contract test() {
    ...

    function test() {
      // this is the constructor
      OAR = OraclizeAddrResolverI(0xf0f20d1a90c618163d762f9f09baa003a60adeff);
    }

    ...
}

Note: The address chosen will be used to deploy all the Oraclize contracts, make sure to not deploy contracts that use Oraclize on the same address.

How to update the bridge

If a new version is detected you can run npm run update to automatically donwload and install the latest version from github.

Optional flags

  • optional:
    • --broadcast --new : generate a new local address (private key automatically saved in ./config/instance/keys.json), and deploy contracts using the new address
    • --broadcast : enable offline tx signing (your node will be used to broadcast the raw transaction) the broadcast mode will load your local keys.json file
    • -a : change the default account used to deploy and call the transactions (account index and hex address are allowed) i.e:
      • -a 0 : use account 0 on localhost:8545
      • -a 0x123456 --broadcast : load and use account 0x123456 (public-key) in your keys.json file (broadcast mode)
      • -a 0 --broadcast : use account at index n. 0 in your keys.json file (broadcast mode)
    • --instance : load a previous configuration file (filename) you can also use 'latest' to load the latest confiuration file, i.e. --instance oracle_instance_1483441110.json or --instance latest
    • --from --to : load and process logs starting --from (fromBlock) and --to (toBlock) ('latest' is not allowed) i.e. --from 27384 --to 27387
    • --oar : to specify the OAR address already deployed i.e. --oar 0xEnterYourOarCustomAddress
    • -H : change the default node (localhost:8545)
    • -p : change the default PORT (8545) on localhost
    • --url : change the default node with an url (http://localhost:8545)
    • --key : change the default key path (./config/instance/keys.json) i.e. --key /home/user/keys.json
    • --gas : change the default gas limit (3000000) used to deploy contracts
    • --resume : resume all skipped queries
    • --skip : skip all pending queries
    • --dev : skip contract myid check and pending queries (useful for local testing)
    • --disable-deterministic-oar : Deploy the address resolver (OAR) with your main account (note: you need to update your contract with the new generated address)
    • --price-usd : set the USD base price
    • --price-update-interval : set the baseprice update interval time (in seconds), ETH price will be fetched from the Oraclize HTTP API
    • --random-ds-update-interval : set the random ds hash list update interval time (in seconds)
    • --disable-price : skip datasource pricing and base price connector update (only on new instances)
    • --disable-reorg : disable re-org block listen
    • --update-ds : update datasource pricing only (pricing (if found) will be loaded from your local instance file, otherwise will be fetched from the remote oraclize API)
    • --loglevel : change the default log level (available: 'error', 'warn', 'info', 'verbose', 'debug', 'stats') default: 'info'
    • --non-interactive : disable the interactive mode
    • --no-hints : disable logs hints
    • --gasprice : set custom gas price

